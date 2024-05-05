Chinese can now travel visa-free to this country: Details inside

BEIJING - The Cuban government has announced a visa-free policy for Chinese nationals with ordinary passports, set to commence this month.

In a groundbreaking announcement, Tourism Minister Juan Carlos Garcia confirmed the unilateral liberty that would be in effect to attract tourists from the country.

The lawmaker detailed that China will hold the distinguished title of guest of honor at the upcoming Cuban Tourism Festival 2025, coinciding with the resumption of direct flights between the two nations on May 17.

Highlighting the mutual commitment to cement relations, Garcia emphasized the importance of nurturing ties across all sectors, particularly tourism.

The visa-free relaxation for Chinese comes months after Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero, made a visit to China and expressed eagerness for the surge of Chinese tourists in the wake of the resumption of flights.

Cuba, a nation with the tourism industry as an important economic driver, anticipates welcoming over 3.5 million international visitors in 2024.

The government of China is making visa-free agreements with multiple countries at the moment. It has also signed a visa-free agreement with Thailand on a permanent basis from March this year.

China currently has visa-free agreements with countries including Switzerland, Ireland, Hungary, Austria, Belgium and Luxembourg and hopes to balance off the damages due to social distancing protocols during the pandemic.