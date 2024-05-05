Morocco, Azerbaijan sign visa exemption agreement: Details inside

CASABLANCA - Morocco and the Republic of Azerbaijan have signed an agreement for visa exemption for holders of ordinary passports of both countries.
The agreement was signed on Saturday in Banjul, The Gambia on the sidelines of the 15th Islamic Summit. The agreement, which aims to strengthen friendly relations and develop cooperation between the two countries is designed to facilitate the entry of citizens from both sides exclusively for tourism purposes.
Visa-free agreements are becoming a norm in the modern world especially after the social distancing protocols were lifted. At one end, these agreements facilitate the entry of tourist while at the other end, they also help the countries spur their economic growth.
The governments of China and Thailand have been active especially in recent times to sign visa-free agreements with different countries to attract tourists. China was also recently allowed visa-free entry to Cuba.
The authorities in Sri Lanka have also extended the visa-free liberty available to seven countries.
As per a fresh announcement, Sri Lanka has extended its free visa liberty for citizens of China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Russia, and Thailand.
The citizens from the above-listed countries can enjoy visa-free travel to Sri Lanka until May 24th this year. The visa-free entry was permitted last year when Sri Lanka introduced this facility but was later extended until April 30th, 2024.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 5, 2024 Sunday in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 280.15 for selling.
Euro stands at 295.7 for buying and 298.65 for selling while British Pound rate is 344.6 for buying, and 348 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.1 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 75.85.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|280.15
|Euro
|EUR
|295.7
|298.65
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344.6
|348
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.1
|75.85
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.25
|74
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.6
|747.6
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.41
|38.81
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.58
|35.93
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.96
|913.96
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.38
|58.98
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.24
|166.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.12
|25.42
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.98
|730.98
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.47
|77.17
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.65
|206.65
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.46
|25.76
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|306.37
|308.87
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.5
|7.65
