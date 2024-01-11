How powerful is Pakistan's passport? Fresh rankings reveal shocking details

ISLAMABAD - A passport is a vital travel document without which you can’t cross borders nowadays but besides being a travel document, a passport also reflects the overall outlook of the country which means that a prosperous country’s passport is stronger and an underdeveloped nation’s passport would be weaker.
Pakistan is crippled by economic challenges, inflation, extremism and mass poverty and such factors also reflect on the ranking of the passport.
The Henley Passport Index has revealed fresh rankings of the passports according to which the Pakistani passport has performed poorly.
As per the rankings revealed on Wednesday, Pakistan's passport stood at the fourth place from the bottom.
The rankings also reveal the visa-free score of the country which comes out to be merely 34. Unfortunately, Pakistan's passport only managed to beat Iraq, Syria, and Afghanistan.
As far as the spot is concerned, Pakistan is at the 101st spot out of 104 countries examined by Henley Passport
When it comes to the strongest passports in the world, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Singapore and Spain stood first in terms of strength with a visa-free score of 194.
The second spot was grabbed by Finland, South Korea and Sweden with a visa-free score of 193 while the third spot was clinched by Austria, Denmark, Ireland and Netherlands with a visa-free score of 192.
The United Arab Emirates has astonished everyone as the passport made it to the 11th rank with a visa-free score of 183.
Meanwhile, the US took the 7th spot with a score of 188 while the United Kingdom got the 4th place with a score of 191.
As far as Asia is concerned, India has taken the 80th spot with a score of 62 as the citizens of the country can travel to 62 countries without a visa. The rankings are based on exclusive data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and enhanced by Henley & Partners’ research team.
It bears mentioning that Pakistan was ranked 93rd in terms of the strength of the passport recently in another ranking by 'Passport Index' and its citizens can travel to only 8 countries without requiring any visa. These countries are Trinidad and Tobago, Micronesia, Gambia, Vanuatu, Barbados, Dominica, Haiti, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.
Pakistani currency maintains its upward trajectory against US dollar, and other currencies in open-market.
On Thursday, US dollar was quoted at 280.4 for buying and 310 for selling.
Euro stands at 307 for buying and 311 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356 for buying, and 359.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.75.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.4
|283.15
|Euro
|EUR
|307
|310
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356
|359.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.7
|77.45
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.75
|75.45
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187.2
|189
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|748.21
|756.21
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|208.5
|210.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.53
|39.93
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.3
|41.7
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.99
|36.34
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.12
|2.2
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|916.08
|925.08
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.59
|61.19
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.56
|177.56
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.33
|27.63
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|731.38
|739.38
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.29
|77.99
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.5
|210.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.47
|27.77
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|330.38
|332.88
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.06
|8.21
KARACHI – Gold prices saw negative trend in the local market on Thursday.
The single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs216,100, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs185,271.
Meanwhile, 22 Karat Gold price stands at Rs201,940, 21 karat rate for each tola is Rs192,760 and 18k gold rate at Rs165,225.
In the international market, the price of yellow metal moved up by $2.43 to settle at $2,028 per ounce.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,425
|Karachi
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,425
|Islamabad
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,425
|Peshawar
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,425
|Quetta
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,425
|Sialkot
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,425
|Attock
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,425
|Gujranwala
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,425
|Jehlum
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,425
|Multan
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,425
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,425
|Gujrat
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,425
|Nawabshah
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,425
|Chakwal
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,425
|Hyderabad
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,425
|Nowshehra
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,425
|Sargodha
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,425
|Faisalabad
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,425
|Mirpur
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,425
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.