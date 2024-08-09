Chief minister announces free passports for Pakistani citizens: Details inside

QUETTA - Balochistan Chief Minister, Mir Sarfaraz Bugti has announced that the provincial government will provide free passports to residents.

Speaking at the launch of a new computerized arms license system in Quetta on Thursday, Bugti revealed that the government has signed an agreement with the passport office to facilitate this initiative.

“The government will cover the passport fees for citizens,” Bugti stated, adding that residents of Chaman will benefit from free digital passports, with the government covering the Rs 16,000 cost for this service under a new single-document system.

The chief minister highlighted that advancements in technology are aiding the government in achieving better governance, noting that the digital arms license system will eventually be rolled out across Balochistan.

It is to be highlighted that while the chief minister of Balochistan has assured the provision of passports for free, the delay in the issuance of passports is causing trouble for those seeking to visit other countries.

The issue was also raised in the National Assembly and Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazir Tarar stated that efforts are underway to accelerate the passport issuance process.

Tarar explained that the daily demand for passports has surged to 44,000, while only 25,000 to 26,000 passports are being processed each day.

Acknowledging the significant delays, the minister hastened to add that daily passport issuance would increase to 60,000 by September.