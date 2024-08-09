Search

Immigration

Chief minister announces free passports for Pakistani citizens: Details inside

Web Desk
02:20 PM | 9 Aug, 2024
Chief minister announces free passports for Pakistani citizens: Details inside

QUETTA - Balochistan Chief Minister, Mir Sarfaraz Bugti has announced that the provincial government will provide free passports to residents.

Speaking at the launch of a new computerized arms license system in Quetta on Thursday, Bugti revealed that the government has signed an agreement with the passport office to facilitate this initiative.

“The government will cover the passport fees for citizens,” Bugti stated, adding that residents of Chaman will benefit from free digital passports, with the government covering the Rs 16,000 cost for this service under a new single-document system.

The chief minister highlighted that advancements in technology are aiding the government in achieving better governance, noting that the digital arms license system will eventually be rolled out across Balochistan.

It is to be highlighted that while the chief minister of Balochistan has assured the provision of passports for free, the delay in the issuance of passports is causing trouble for those seeking to visit other countries.

The issue was also raised in the National Assembly and Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazir Tarar stated that efforts are underway to accelerate the passport issuance process.

Tarar explained that the daily demand for passports has surged to 44,000, while only 25,000 to 26,000 passports are being processed each day.

Acknowledging the significant delays, the minister hastened to add that daily passport issuance would increase to 60,000 by September. 

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Immigration

02:41 PM | 9 Aug, 2024

New Zealand set to increase visa fee: Details inside

02:20 PM | 9 Aug, 2024

Chief minister announces free passports for Pakistani citizens: ...

11:31 AM | 9 Aug, 2024

16 percent drop in UK Student Visa applications, fresh stats confirm

11:12 AM | 9 Aug, 2024

UK records over 80 percent decrease in Health, Care Worker visa ...

04:12 PM | 8 Aug, 2024

Spouses of H1B Visa holders allowed to work, US court rules

03:37 PM | 8 Aug, 2024

UK mulls visa curbs for Engineering, IT professionals: Details inside

Immigration

08:07 PM | 7 Aug, 2024

Govt imposes Rs. 5,000 excise duty on labor visa tickets to Gulf ...

11:16 AM | 8 Aug, 2024

PIA offers ticket discount as Independence Day nears: Check ...

02:25 PM | 7 Aug, 2024

What are requirements for UAE tourist visa? Pakistan's ambassador ...

05:18 PM | 7 Aug, 2024

Iraq eases travel requirements for Pakistani pilgrims with major ...

09:33 AM | 7 Aug, 2024

Pakistan warns citizens to avoid travelling to Lebanon as fears of ...

02:49 PM | 7 Aug, 2024

Canada set to discourage foreign workers' employment, confirms ...

Advertisement

Latest

05:29 PM | 9 Aug, 2024

Pakistan Foreign Office denies allegations of involvement in Bangladesh affairs

Gold & Silver

02:33 PM | 8 Aug, 2024

Gold prices remain stable in Pakistan

Forex

Currency Rates Today in Pakistan - Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 9 August 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 9, 2024 (Friday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 279.30 for buying and 280.40 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 303.35 and selling rate was 305.65.

British Pound rate moved down to 352 for buying, and 355.15 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.65 and Saudi Riyal comes down to 73.85.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.30  280.40 
Euro EUR 303.35  305.65
UK Pound Sterling GBP 352  355.15 
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.65  76.35
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.85 74.55
Australian Dollar AUD 184.25 186.15
Bahrain Dinar BHD 738.50 744.00
Canadian Dollar CAD 203.35 206.25
China Yuan CNY 38.40 38.80
Danish Krone DKK 40.25 40.65
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.75 36.10
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.43
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 905.00 912.00
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.85 59.65
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.15 171.15
Norwegian Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 724.50 729.00
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.39 77.09
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.50 206.65
Swedish Krona SEK 26.65 26.95
Swiss Franc CHF 316.00 323.00
Thai Baht THB 7.57 7.72

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: