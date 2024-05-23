Search

Immigration

Sharp decline in Health and Care Worker Visa applicants as UK toughens immigration laws

Web Desk
09:55 AM | 23 May, 2024
Sharp decline in Health and Care Worker Visa applicants as UK toughens immigration laws
Caption: travel

LONDON - The UK government's decision to introduce recent immigration-related policy changes is now showing results with visa applicants witnessing a significant drop.

The latest statistics published by the government on Wednesday imply that there has been a sharp decline in the number of overseas health and care workers applying for visas in the first few months of this year as compared to the year before.

As far as the statistics are concerned, only 12,400 people applied for the Health and Care Worker visa from January to April this year. The figure recorded last year was 50,900 applications - 76% more than this year.

The decline comes as Rishi Sunak's government introduced a series of measures aimed at discouraging immigration. The government changed visa rules and the minimum salary for Skilled Worker Visas was increased from £26,000 to £38,700.

There are multiple reasons behind the decline in visa applicants including the fact that Social care workers are no longer able to bring any dependents on their visa.

The government has also tweaked student visa rules under which international students can not bring their dependents to the country with few exemptions. 

UK is not the only country amending its laws to discourage immigrants as Australia and Canada have also introduced measures to discourage international students.

The government of Canada has announced to reduce the intake of international students by 35 percent compared to 2023; Australia has also introduced strict measures against international students.

At one end, the governments around the world are inking visa-free agreements while at the other end, immigration is being discouraged through fresh rules and policies.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Immigration

11:14 AM | 23 May, 2024

South Africa launches visa for digital nomads: Details inside

10:48 AM | 23 May, 2024

How to apply for Sri Lanka e-Visa? Here's latest procedure

10:17 AM | 23 May, 2024

Immigration numbers nosedive as UK's strict immigration laws come ...

09:55 AM | 23 May, 2024

Sharp decline in Health and Care Worker Visa applicants as UK ...

08:53 PM | 22 May, 2024

Important Update on Pakistani Passport Fees in the USA

08:48 PM | 22 May, 2024

US' controversial immigration law gets challenged by Department of ...

Immigration

08:35 PM | 21 May, 2024

Germany to issue long term visas for Pakistan but for this community

08:24 PM | 20 May, 2024

Schengen Visa fee goes up: Here are the new visa fees

11:57 AM | 21 May, 2024

Saudi Arabia places largest ever order for Airbus planes: Here are ...

01:15 PM | 20 May, 2024

UK official explains ban on students from bringing dependents

12:21 PM | 22 May, 2024

Turkey grants visa-free access to another country

04:22 PM | 21 May, 2024

How to stay fit during Hajj 2024? These official guidelines are must ...

Advertisement

Latest

11:16 AM | 23 May, 2024

Imran Khan requests personal appearance, live streaming of NAB amendments case hearing

Gold & Silver

01:13 PM | 22 May, 2024

Gold suffers slight losses in Pakistan

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - Pak Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Dirham, Riyal 23 May 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 23, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.25 for buying and 280.25 for selling.

Euro moved down to 297 for buying and 300 for selling while British Pound rate is 349.5 for buying, and 353 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.2 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.45.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 23 May 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 277.25 280.25
Euro EUR 297 300
UK Pound Sterling GBP 349.5 353
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.2 75.95
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.45 74.2
Australian Dollar AUD 183 184.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.52 748.52
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.51 38.91
Danish Krone DKK 40.52 40.92
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.3 912.3
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.39 59.99
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.11 172.11
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.92 26.22
Omani Riyal OMR 723.46 731.46
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.42 77.12
Singapore Dollar SGD 203 205
Swedish Korona SEK 26.02 26.32
Swiss Franc CHF 305.97 308.47
Thai Bhat THB 7.67 7.82

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: