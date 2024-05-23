Search

Wasim Akram appointed Cricket Australia's Multicultural Ambassador

Web Desk
10:10 AM | 23 May, 2024
Legendary Pakistan cricketer Wasim Akram has been appointed as a Multicultural Ambassador for Cricket Australia for a two-year term.

Cricket Australia has announced a list of 54 ambassadors representing diverse communities, including Indian, Sri Lankan, Pakistani, Indigenous Australian, Bangladeshi, Nepali, and Afghani. This initiative aims to promote inclusivity and drive positive change within the sport and the broader community.

The list includes notable figures such as Usman Khawaja, Mel Jones, Ravi Shastri, Lisa Sthalekar, Kishwar Chowdhury, Alana King, Peter Varghese, Swati Dave, and Fawad Ahmed, featuring several former and current players.

“We are thrilled to welcome such a dynamic and diverse group as Multicultural Ambassadors. Their collective leadership, expertise, and passion will be instrumental in driving meaningful change and fostering a more inclusive cricketing community,” said Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley.

“The Multicultural Ambassador Program represents Cricket Australia’s unwavering commitment to creating a sport that reflects contemporary Australian society and embraces individuals from all backgrounds. Through collaboration and collective action, the program aims to ensure that cricket remains a welcoming and inclusive sport for all.”

