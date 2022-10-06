PAKvBAN – Pakistan to take on Bangladesh in tri-series opener tomorrow

10:00 PM | 6 Oct, 2022
PAKvBAN – Pakistan to take on Bangladesh in tri-series opener tomorrow
Source: PCB (Twitter)
CHRISTCHURCH – Pakistan is all set to take on Bangladesh in first match of the tri-series at Christchurch cricket ground tomorrow (Friday).

New Zealand is also playing the series, which is part of their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Australia 2022 preparations. Pakistan will face off the host team on Saturday.

In the second round of matches, Pakistan will play New Zealand and Bangladesh on 11 and 13 October, respectively with the final scheduled for Friday, 14 October.

A day earlier, the skippers of all the three teams unveiled the series trophy in Christchurch at a ceremony.

The pictures of the glittering trophy were also shared by the Pakistan Cricket Board on its official Twitter account.

Babar Azam can be seen posing with New Zealand’s Kane Williamson, and Bangladesh’s Nurul Hasan Sohan with the trophy.

The Pakistani squad reached New Zealand on Tuesday and was greeted by chilly weather in Christchurch.

