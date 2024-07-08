Unbeaten Pakistan thrash England by 79 runs in Legends Championship

BIRMINGHAM – Pakistan Legends defeated England by 79 runs in their fourth game in World Championship of Legends 2024 at Edgbaston Stadium, Birmingham on Sunday.

Younis Khan led Green Shirts remain undefeated with their fourth win in the competition, having previously triumphed over Australia, West Indies, and arch-rival India.

England captain Kevin Pietersen returned to pavilion on mere 4 runs, Phil Mustard later took charge to keep England in the game. Ian Bell (11) was the next to go, run out by Yasir Arafat. Mustard (34) was dismissed while trying to accelerate, and Kevin O'Brien (24) was clean bowled by Shoaib Malik.

Team England was bowled out for 117, as Pakistan continued taking wickets at regular intervals.

Legend spinner Saeed Ajmal got three wickets, Abdul Razzaq took two, and Shoaib Malik, Sohail Khan, and Aamer Yamin got each scalp.

In first innings, Pakistan set decent total of 196/4 after being asked to bat first by England. Despite losing openers Kamran Akmal (11) and Sharjeel Khan (13) early, a 121-run partnership between Sohaib Maqsood and Shoaib Malik laid the foundation for a substantial score.

Maqsood scored 64 off 44 balls, while Malik added 51 off 33 balls. Skipper Misbah-ul-Haq, leading in place of Younis Khan, contributed an unbeaten 23 off 14 balls, and Abdul Razzaq chipped in with an unbeaten 20 off 9 balls.

In the event, top four teams will qualify for semi-finals. Pakistan tops the points table with 8 points, followed by Australia and India with four points each. England holds the fourth position with two points.