Unbeaten Pakistan thrash England by 79 runs in Legends Championship

BIRMINGHAM – Pakistan Legends defeated England by 79 runs in their fourth game in World Championship of Legends 2024 at Edgbaston Stadium, Birmingham on Sunday.
Younis Khan led Green Shirts remain undefeated with their fourth win in the competition, having previously triumphed over Australia, West Indies, and arch-rival India.
England captain Kevin Pietersen returned to pavilion on mere 4 runs, Phil Mustard later took charge to keep England in the game. Ian Bell (11) was the next to go, run out by Yasir Arafat. Mustard (34) was dismissed while trying to accelerate, and Kevin O'Brien (24) was clean bowled by Shoaib Malik.
Team England was bowled out for 117, as Pakistan continued taking wickets at regular intervals.
Legend spinner Saeed Ajmal got three wickets, Abdul Razzaq took two, and Shoaib Malik, Sohail Khan, and Aamer Yamin got each scalp.
In first innings, Pakistan set decent total of 196/4 after being asked to bat first by England. Despite losing openers Kamran Akmal (11) and Sharjeel Khan (13) early, a 121-run partnership between Sohaib Maqsood and Shoaib Malik laid the foundation for a substantial score.
Maqsood scored 64 off 44 balls, while Malik added 51 off 33 balls. Skipper Misbah-ul-Haq, leading in place of Younis Khan, contributed an unbeaten 23 off 14 balls, and Abdul Razzaq chipped in with an unbeaten 20 off 9 balls.
In the event, top four teams will qualify for semi-finals. Pakistan tops the points table with 8 points, followed by Australia and India with four points each. England holds the fourth position with two points.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 8, 2024 (Monday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.65 for buying and 280.65 for selling on first working day of the week.
Euro's buying rate moves up to 294.3 and selling rate is 297.8 while British Pound rate is 350.5 for buying, and 353.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.05 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.40.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.65
|280.65
|Euro
|EUR
|294.30
|297.80
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|350.50
|353.50
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.05
|75.85
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.40
|74.20
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.25
|184.00
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.12
|748.12
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.90
|204.90
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.25
|38.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.60
|35.95
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.90
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.61
|916.61
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.89
|59.69
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.24
|171.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.34
|77.04
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.15
|204.15
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.40
|26.70
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.11
|311.61
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
