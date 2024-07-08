Search

Sports

Unbeaten Pakistan thrash England by 79 runs in Legends Championship

Web Desk
09:04 AM | 8 Jul, 2024
Unbeaten Pakistan thrash England by 79 runs in Legends Championship
Source: social media

BIRMINGHAM – Pakistan Legends defeated England by 79 runs in their fourth game in World Championship of Legends 2024 at Edgbaston Stadium, Birmingham on Sunday.

Younis Khan led Green Shirts remain undefeated with their fourth win in the competition, having previously triumphed over Australia, West Indies, and arch-rival India.

England captain Kevin Pietersen returned to pavilion on mere 4 runs, Phil Mustard later took charge to keep England in the game. Ian Bell (11) was the next to go, run out by Yasir Arafat. Mustard (34) was dismissed while trying to accelerate, and Kevin O'Brien (24) was clean bowled by Shoaib Malik.

Team England was bowled out for 117, as Pakistan continued taking wickets at regular intervals.

Legend spinner Saeed Ajmal got three wickets, Abdul Razzaq took two, and Shoaib Malik, Sohail Khan, and Aamer Yamin got each scalp.

In first innings, Pakistan set decent total of 196/4 after being asked to bat first by England. Despite losing openers Kamran Akmal (11) and Sharjeel Khan (13) early, a 121-run partnership between Sohaib Maqsood and Shoaib Malik laid the foundation for a substantial score.

Maqsood scored 64 off 44 balls, while Malik added 51 off 33 balls. Skipper Misbah-ul-Haq, leading in place of Younis Khan, contributed an unbeaten 23 off 14 balls, and Abdul Razzaq chipped in with an unbeaten 20 off 9 balls.

In the event, top four teams will qualify for semi-finals. Pakistan tops the points table with 8 points, followed by Australia and India with four points each. England holds the fourth position with two points.

Pakistan Legends clinch 68-Run victory against India in World Championship

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Sports

09:04 AM | 8 Jul, 2024

Unbeaten Pakistan thrash England by 79 runs in Legends Championship

11:25 PM | 7 Jul, 2024

Viral video shows Pakistani skipper Babar Azam doing workout for ...

04:40 PM | 7 Jul, 2024

PCB begins comprehensive fitness trials for cricketers

03:27 PM | 7 Jul, 2024

Is India coming to Pakistan for ICC Champions Trophy 2025?

11:41 AM | 7 Jul, 2024

John Cena announces retirement From WWE after 23 Years

08:54 AM | 7 Jul, 2024

Pakistan Legends clinch 68-Run victory against India in World ...

Sports

06:18 PM | 6 Jul, 2024

Pakistan boxer Shahir Afridi becomes Asian champion after beating ...

11:44 AM | 5 Jul, 2024

PCB unveils details of 2024-25 home international season

02:12 PM | 6 Jul, 2024

India vs. Pakistan legends match promises thrills and nostalgia ...

Advertisement

Latest

10:51 AM | 8 Jul, 2024

Faisalabad women dies after Allied Hospital doctors leave scissors inside her body

Gold & Silver

04:34 PM | 6 Jul, 2024

Gold price moves up by Rs2,000 per tola; check latest rates

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan - Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 8 July 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 8, 2024 (Monday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.65 for buying and 280.65 for selling on first working day of the week.

Euro's buying rate moves up to 294.3 and selling rate is 297.8 while British Pound rate is 350.5 for buying, and 353.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.05 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.40.

Currency Rates Today

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.65 280.65
Euro EUR 294.30 297.80
UK Pound Sterling GBP 350.50 353.50
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.05 75.85
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.40 74.20
Australian Dollar AUD 182.25 184.00
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.12 748.12
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.90 204.90
China Yuan CNY 38.25 38.65
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.60 35.95
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.43
Japanese Yen JPY 1.90 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 907.61 916.61
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.89 59.69
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.24 171.24
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 722.87 730.89
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.34 77.04
Singapore Dollar SGD 202.15 204.15
Swedish Korona SEK 26.40 26.70
Swiss Franc CHF 309.11 311.61
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

 
 
 
 
  
 

Horoscope

09:59 PM | 28 Jun, 2024

IHC dismisses petition in Tyrian White case as intrusion into Imran Khan's affairs

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: