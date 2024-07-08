Fire breaks out at Pakistan Stock Exchange building in Karachi

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 8, 2024 (Monday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.65 for buying and 280.65 for selling on first working day of the week.

Euro's buying rate moves up to 294.3 and selling rate is 297.8 while British Pound rate is 350.5 for buying, and 353.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.05 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.40.

Currency Symbol Buying Selling US Dollar USD 277.65 280.65 Euro EUR 294.30 297.80 UK Pound Sterling GBP 350.50 353.50 U.A.E Dirham AED 75.05 75.85 Saudi Riyal SAR 73.40 74.20 Australian Dollar AUD 182.25 184.00 Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.12 748.12 Canadian Dollar CAD 202.90 204.90 China Yuan CNY 38.25 38.65 Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43 Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.60 35.95 Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.43 Japanese Yen JPY 1.90 1.98 Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 907.61 916.61 Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.89 59.69 New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.24 171.24 Norwegians Krone NOK 26.04 26.34 Omani Riyal OMR 722.87 730.89 Qatari Riyal QAR 76.34 77.04 Singapore Dollar SGD 202.15 204.15 Swedish Korona SEK 26.40 26.70 Swiss Franc CHF 309.11 311.61 Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72











