PAKvSA: After 14 years, South African team arrives in Pakistan for Test, T20Is series
KARACHI – The South African cricket team on Saturday arrived in Pakistan for their first tour after a 14-year break.
Two Tests and three T20Is will be played between team Green and Proteas.
The team arrived in Karachi via a chartered flight and will be tested for coronavirus upon arrival.
Two of the tests were already conducted before departure and the touring party has been cleared both tests carried out on Tuesday and Thursday.
Although, the players will stay in isolation until the results of the first round of testing are released.
According to the sources, players who returned with the first negative tests would be allowed to resume training.
Proteas will start training at the Karachi Gymkhana cricket ground from January 17-22 in a biosecure bubble before moving to National Stadium for a final training session.
Test Schedule
Pakistan vs South Africa, 1st Test
Jan 26, 2021, Tue – Jan 30, 2021, Sat
National Stadium, Karachi
Pakistan vs South Africa, 2nd Test
Feb 04, Thu – Feb 08, Mon
Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi
T20I Schedule
Pakistan vs South Africa, 1st T20I
Feb 11, Thu
Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
Pakistan vs South Africa, 2nd T20I
Feb 13, Sat
Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
Pakistan vs South Africa, 3rd T20I
Feb 14, Sun
Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
South Africa squad
Quinton de Kock (c), Temba Bavuma, Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis, Dean Elgar, Kagiso Rabada, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Rassie van der Dussen, Anrich Nortje, Wiaan Mulder, Lutho Sipamla, Beuran Hendricks, Kyle Verreynne, Sarel Erwee, Keegan Petersen, Tabraiz Shamsi, George Linde, Daryn Dupavillon and Marco Jansen.
Earlier on Friday, Pakistan cricket selectors have named a 20-member squad, including nine uncapped players, for the two-Test series against South Africa, which commences here on 26 January.
