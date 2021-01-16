PAKvSA: After 14 years, South African team arrives in Pakistan for Test, T20Is series

KARACHI – The South African cricket team on Saturday arrived in Pakistan for their first tour after a 14-year break.

Two Tests and three T20Is will be played between team Green and Proteas.

The team arrived in Karachi via a chartered flight and will be tested for coronavirus upon arrival.

Two of the tests were already conducted before departure and the touring party has been cleared both tests carried out on Tuesday and Thursday.

Although, the players will stay in isolation until the results of the first round of testing are released.

According to the sources, players who returned with the first negative tests would be allowed to resume training.

Proteas will start training at the Karachi Gymkhana cricket ground from January 17-22 in a biosecure bubble before moving to National Stadium for a final training session.

Test Schedule

Pakistan vs South Africa, 1st Test

Jan 26, 2021, Tue – Jan 30, 2021, Sat

National Stadium, Karachi

Pakistan vs South Africa, 2nd Test

Feb 04, Thu – Feb 08, Mon

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

T20I Schedule

Pakistan vs South Africa, 1st T20I

Feb 11, Thu

Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Pakistan vs South Africa, 2nd T20I

Feb 13, Sat

Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Pakistan vs South Africa, 3rd T20I

Feb 14, Sun

Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

South Africa squad

Quinton de Kock (c), Temba Bavuma, Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis, Dean Elgar, Kagiso Rabada, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Rassie van der Dussen, Anrich Nortje, Wiaan Mulder, Lutho Sipamla, Beuran Hendricks, Kyle Verreynne, Sarel Erwee, Keegan Petersen, Tabraiz Shamsi, George Linde, Daryn Dupavillon and Marco Jansen.

Earlier on Friday, Pakistan cricket selectors have named a 20-member squad, including nine uncapped players, for the two-Test series against South Africa, which commences here on 26 January.