India, South Africa ready to rumble in T20 World Cup Finale today

After month-long action, cricket giants India and South Africa will lock horns in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 final today on June 29 at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados.
Fans are excited as pitch at picturesque Kensington Oval is known for highest-scoring matches in the tournament. Pace bowlers have had a slight edge over spinners in wicket-taking, a trend likely to continue in the final. Both teams boast a mix of quality pacers and spinners.
India and Proteas will both toss have chosen to field first in five of the eight matches played in Bridgetown. In India's only game at this venue, Rohit Sharma opted to bat first against Afghanistan, leading India to a 47-run victory. This will be South Africa’s first game in Bridgetown.
India hold a slight edge with 14 wins in T20s compared to South Africa which bagged 11. India has also won four of their five T20 World Cup meetings. Their last encounter was a tied series in South Africa in December.
India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav.
South Africa Team News: South Africa is expected to keep their semifinal-winning lineup.
South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram (captain), David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi.
Scattered showers, isolated thunderstorms, cloudy conditions, and an eastwardly breeze are forecasted. A tropical storm is expected on Sunday, with severe weather warnings issued.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 29, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.65 for selling.
Euro's buying rate stands at 293.5 and selling rate is 297.2 while British Pound rate is 349 for buying, and 352.55 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 74.9 and Saudi Riyal at 73.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.5
|280.65
|Euro
|EUR
|293.5
|297
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349
|352.55
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|74.9
|75.7
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73
|73.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.2
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.56
|748.56
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.32
|38.72
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.87
|40.27
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.66
|36.01
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.9
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.51
|916.51
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.13
|59.73
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.22
|171.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.38
|26.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.24
|731.24
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.5
|77.2
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.34
|26.64
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|311.34
|313.84
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.58
|7.73
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.