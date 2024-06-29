Search

India, South Africa ready to rumble in T20 World Cup Finale today

After month-long action, cricket giants India and South Africa will lock horns in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 final today on June 29 at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados.

Fans are excited as pitch at picturesque Kensington Oval is known for highest-scoring matches in the tournament. Pace bowlers have had a slight edge over spinners in wicket-taking, a trend likely to continue in the final. Both teams boast a mix of quality pacers and spinners.

India and Proteas will both toss have chosen to field first in five of the eight matches played in Bridgetown. In India's only game at this venue, Rohit Sharma opted to bat first against Afghanistan, leading India to a 47-run victory. This will be South Africa’s first game in Bridgetown.

Head to Head

India hold a slight edge with 14 wins in T20s compared to South Africa which bagged 11. India has also won four of their five T20 World Cup meetings. Their last encounter was a tied series in South Africa in December.

India vs South Africa Squad

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav.
South Africa Team News: South Africa is expected to keep their semifinal-winning lineup.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram (captain), David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi.

Weather Update for T20 Final

Scattered showers, isolated thunderstorms, cloudy conditions, and an eastwardly breeze are forecasted. A tropical storm is expected on Sunday, with severe weather warnings issued.

