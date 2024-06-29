Search

Business

Which items will become expensive in Pakistan after imposition of 18pc GST

Web Desk
09:29 AM | 29 Jun, 2024
Which items will become expensive in Pakistan after imposition of 18pc GST
Source: File Photo

Pakistan's Parliament approved the Finance Bill 2024-25 to boost tax revenues amid economic challenges but faced criticism for its tax policies.

After Finance Bill approval, the amended Finance Bill, prices for several essential items like meat, mobile phones, packaged milk, and medicines are expected to rise significantly.

The bill, with massive taxes, will impact daily living expenses for citizens across various sectors.

Reports shared online suggest that prices for chicken, beef, and goat meat are set to increase, along with higher costs anticipated for mobile phones. Over-the-counter medications for common ailments such as colds and flu will also become more expensive.

The amended bill imposes a 10pc sales tax on animal feed, poultry feed, livestock feed, and products made from sunflower and canola seeds. Imported mobile phones valued under $500, as well as locally manufactured ones, will face an 18pc  sales tax.

Those earning over Rs10 million annually will face a 10% surcharge on their 35% income tax, effectively raising the salaried tax rate to 39%, while non-salaried individuals could face up to 50% in taxes.

Additionally, while the government reduced the petroleum levy from Rs80 to Rs70 per liter, it remains higher than the current Rs60 per liter rate. A 5% federal excise duty on engine oil has also been introduced, affecting commodity prices directly.

Sales tax on CNG supply increased by up to Rs65 per kg

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Business

09:29 AM | 29 Jun, 2024

Which items will become expensive in Pakistan after imposition of ...

09:50 AM | 28 Jun, 2024

ECC approves establishment of pension fund from July 1

09:29 AM | 28 Jun, 2024

Petroleum prices likely to be increased in Pakistan

11:08 AM | 26 Jun, 2024

Pakistan to further tighten noose on non-filers by blocking bank ...

02:46 PM | 22 Jun, 2024

Budget 2024-25: Proposal to impose 18% tax on infant formula milk ...

12:08 PM | 22 Jun, 2024

Yamaha YBR 125, YB125Z latest price in Pakistan 2024

Advertisement

Latest

09:29 AM | 29 Jun, 2024

Which items will become expensive in Pakistan after imposition of 18pc GST

Gold & Silver

08:41 AM | 29 Jun, 2024

Gold rates in Pakistan today - 29 June 2024

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan - Pak Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 29 June 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 29, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.65 for selling.

Euro's buying rate stands at 293.5 and selling rate is 297.2 while British Pound rate is 349 for buying, and 352.55 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 74.9 and Saudi Riyal at 73.

Currency Rates in Pakistan

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.5 280.65
Euro EUR 293.5 297
UK Pound Sterling GBP 349 352.55
U.A.E Dirham AED 74.9 75.7
Saudi Riyal SAR 73 73.8
Australian Dollar AUD 182.2 184
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.56 748.56
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.32 38.72
Danish Krone DKK 39.87 40.27
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.66 36.01
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.9 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 907.51 916.51
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.13 59.73
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.22 171.22
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.38 26.68
Omani Riyal OMR 723.24 731.24
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.5 77.2
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 204
Swedish Korona SEK 26.34 26.64
Swiss Franc CHF 311.34 313.84
Thai Bhat THB 7.58 7.73

Horoscope

09:59 PM | 28 Jun, 2024

IHC dismisses petition in Tyrian White case as intrusion into Imran Khan's affairs

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: