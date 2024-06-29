Search

Pakistan

Passing out ceremony of Pakistan Naval cadets underway in Karachi

Web Desk
09:26 AM | 29 Jun, 2024
Passing out ceremony of Pakistan Naval cadets underway in Karachi

KARACHI - The commissioning parade of naval cadets of the 120th Midshipmen was held at the Pakistan Naval Academy in Karachi on Saturday.

During the event, Sword of Honour and other prestigious medals were awarded to top performer.

Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf was the chief guest on the occasion. He was received by senior Navy officials.

More updates of follow...

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

09:26 AM | 29 Jun, 2024

Passing out ceremony of Pakistan Naval cadets underway in Karachi

09:59 PM | 28 Jun, 2024

IHC dismisses petition in Tyrian White case as intrusion into Imran ...

09:25 PM | 28 Jun, 2024

Two new polio cases in Pakistan take this year's tally to 8

08:55 PM | 28 Jun, 2024

Monsoon rains could cause devastating floods in Pakistan, says PM aide

08:35 PM | 28 Jun, 2024

Pakistan unveils Ranjit Singh's statue at Kartarpur

07:52 PM | 28 Jun, 2024

Per kilometer travel allowance for MNAs increased in tax-heavy Budget ...

Pakistan

09:52 AM | 27 Jun, 2024

British-Pakistani woman 'runs over' Motorway cop in Rawalpindi

09:32 AM | 27 Jun, 2024

Islamabad court upholds Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi's conviction in Iddat ...

09:35 PM | 27 Jun, 2024

Government proposes 13 amendments to pension scheme

12:17 PM | 26 Jun, 2024

TTP high-value commanders 'Maulvi Mansoor', 'Irshad' arrested in ...

10:57 PM | 27 Jun, 2024

Pakistan's deputy PM promises tit-for-tat response to US criticism

10:29 PM | 27 Jun, 2024

Omar Ayub resigns as PTI secretary general

Advertisement

Latest

09:29 AM | 29 Jun, 2024

Which items will become expensive in Pakistan after imposition of 18pc GST

Gold & Silver

08:41 AM | 29 Jun, 2024

Gold rates in Pakistan today - 29 June 2024

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan - Pak Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 29 June 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 29, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.65 for selling.

Euro's buying rate stands at 293.5 and selling rate is 297.2 while British Pound rate is 349 for buying, and 352.55 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 74.9 and Saudi Riyal at 73.

Currency Rates in Pakistan

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.5 280.65
Euro EUR 293.5 297
UK Pound Sterling GBP 349 352.55
U.A.E Dirham AED 74.9 75.7
Saudi Riyal SAR 73 73.8
Australian Dollar AUD 182.2 184
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.56 748.56
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.32 38.72
Danish Krone DKK 39.87 40.27
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.66 36.01
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.9 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 907.51 916.51
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.13 59.73
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.22 171.22
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.38 26.68
Omani Riyal OMR 723.24 731.24
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.5 77.2
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 204
Swedish Korona SEK 26.34 26.64
Swiss Franc CHF 311.34 313.84
Thai Bhat THB 7.58 7.73

Horoscope

09:59 PM | 28 Jun, 2024

IHC dismisses petition in Tyrian White case as intrusion into Imran Khan's affairs

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: