Gold price drops by Rs3,700 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold continued its losing streak in the domestic market on Wednesday as the Pakistan Rupee continued upward trend against the US dollar in the inter-bank market.
According to the All Pakistan jewellers Association, the per tola price of 24-Karat gold decreased by Rs3,700 per tola to settle at Rs192,200.
Similarly, the price for 10 grams of the yellow metal reached Rs164,780 after its value dropped by Rs3,173.
In the international market, the gold price decreased by $18 to reach $1,837 per ounce
The per tola prices of silver in the country also dropped by Rs30 to reach Rs2,100.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee, which has been recovering after a major fall to a record low, continued its upward momentum on Wednesday against the dollar, appreciating nearly 0.85 percent in the inter-bank market.
During intra-day trading, the local currency hovered at 265.09 against the greenback, appreciating 0.85 percent in the inter-bank market.
Meanwhile, in the open market, the rupee was being traded at 266.4 against the dollar.
Experts attributed the rupee's continued recovery to several factors, including the ongoing virtual talks and imposition of taxes which reportedly boosted confidence among investors.
Earlier, the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan removed the cap on the greenback to end ‘artificial’ demand in the market, and the hot currency gained momentum in recent times.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/15-Feb-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-february-15-2023
KARACHI – Gold continued its losing streak in the domestic market on Wednesday as the Pakistan Rupee continued upward trend against the US dollar in the inter-bank market.
According to the All Pakistan jewellers Association, the per tola price of 24-Karat gold decreased by Rs3,700 per tola to settle at Rs192,200.
Similarly, the price for 10 grams of the yellow metal reached Rs164,780 after its value dropped by Rs3,173.
In the international market, the gold price decreased by $18 to reach $1,837 per ounce
The per tola prices of silver in the country also dropped by Rs30 to reach Rs2,100.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/15-Feb-2023/pakistani-rupee-continues-upward-momentum-gains-rs2-25-in-interbank
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.