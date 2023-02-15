Gold price drops by Rs3,700 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold continued its losing streak in the domestic market on Wednesday as the Pakistan Rupee continued upward trend against the US dollar in the inter-bank market.

According to the All Pakistan jewellers Association, the per tola price of 24-Karat gold decreased by Rs3,700 per tola to settle at Rs192,200.

Similarly, the price for 10 grams of the yellow metal reached Rs164,780 after its value dropped by Rs3,173.

In the international market, the gold price decreased by $18 to reach $1,837 per ounce

The per tola prices of silver in the country also dropped by Rs30 to reach Rs2,100.