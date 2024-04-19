Sales tax on CNG supply increased by up to Rs65 per kg

KARACHI – The government has increased General Sales Tax (GST) on supply of the compressed natural gas (CNG).

The relevant department has issued a notification for jacking up the GST on CNG for consumers days after increasing the petroleum prices.

The notification states that sales tax value for region I has been increased by Rs60 per kilogramme to Rs200 from previous rate of Rs14.

The tax has been increased by Rs65 to Rs200 per kg for the region II with immediate effect.

The Federal Board of Revenue says the region I comprises Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Rawalpind, Islamabad and Gojar Khan while the region-II consists of Sindh, Punjab and other cities.

On April 15, the Shehbaz Sharif-led Pakistani government increased the petrol price for the next fortnight by Rs4.53 per litre.

A notification issued by the Finance Division late on Monday says the price of high-speed diesel (HSD) has been increased by Rs8.14 per litre to Rs290.38 per litre. The new fuel prices will be effective from April 16.

Moreover, the government has increased the price of kerosene oil by Rs6.69 to Rs193.8 per litre. Similarly, the rate of light diesel has been increased by Rs6.54 to Rs174.34 per litre.