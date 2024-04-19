Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
World

Iran shoots down all drones over Isfahan, rejects reports of missile attack

06:22 PM | 19 Apr, 2024
Iran shoots down all drones over Isfahan, rejects reports of missile attack
Source: File Photo

TEHRAN – Iran has rejected reports of missile attack from Israel, saying there had been no any losses as all drones were successfully show down. 

Iranian officials told international media said that the drone attacks were made near an army base in Isfahan province, where several Iranian nuclear sites are located. They said that three explosion were heard in this area. 

Several drones "have been successfully shot down by the country's air defence, there are no reports of a missile attack for now," Iran's space agency spokesman Hossein Dalirian said on social media platform X.

Iran's Tasnim news agency said that the nuclear facilities in Isfahan are completely secured. 

Earlier in the day, US officials claimed that Israel has launched an attack against Iran. However there is no any official statement from Israel government and military on the strikes. 

Some media reports claimed that missiles had been fired by Israel, however, Tehran categorically stated that there was no any missile attack for now. 

Israel had warned to conduct an attack against Iran after it fired hundreds of missiles and drones at Israel over the weekend. However, most of the missiles and drones were intercepted by Israel and its allies.

Iran had launched the strike days after an attack allegedly by Israeli forces on Iran's consulate in Damascus claimed lives of six army officials. 

Iran launches drones, missiles at Israel in retaliatory attack

Facebook Comments

World

06:22 PM | 19 Apr, 2024

Iran shoots down all drones over Isfahan, rejects reports of missile ...

09:47 AM | 19 Apr, 2024

US blocks UN from recognising a Palestinian state

07:42 AM | 19 Apr, 2024

Israel lunches missile attack on Iran

09:47 PM | 18 Apr, 2024

Saudi Arabia sets deadline for Umrah pilgrims to leave Kingdom

10:33 PM | 18 Apr, 2024

Kenya army chief among 5 killed in helicopter crash

07:50 PM | 18 Apr, 2024

Elon Musk's fortune drops by 50% since November 2021

World

04:43 PM | 18 Apr, 2024

Pakistani hero gets Australian residency for bravery during Sydney ...

09:03 PM | 17 Apr, 2024

Iran's "True Promise" attack on Israel's airbase damaged an F35 and a ...

08:30 PM | 17 Apr, 2024

BCCI's shocking decision on Kohli's T20 World Cup fate

09:02 AM | 17 Apr, 2024

Pakistanis arrested in Saudi Arabia on charges of drug trafficking

11:01 AM | 17 Apr, 2024

Chaos at Dubai Airport as heaviest rainfall in 75 years pounds UAE

07:40 PM | 16 Apr, 2024

Elon Musk decides to lay off 10% of Tesla employees

Advertisement

Latest

06:22 PM | 19 Apr, 2024

Iran shoots down all drones over Isfahan, rejects reports of missile attack

Gold & Silver

02:40 PM | 19 Apr, 2024

Gold prices go up by Rs500 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - Pakistani rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 19 April 2024

Pakistani currency saw minor adjustment against global currencies on April 19, 2024. US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.4 for selling.

Euro comes down to 293 for buying and 296 for selling while British Pound stands at 342.25 for buying, and 345.65 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.2 and Saudi Riyal's new rates was at 73.30.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 19 April 2024

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 277.4 280.4
Euro EUR 293 296
UK Pound Sterling GBP 342.25 345.65
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.2 75.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.3 74.05
Australian Dollar AUD 181 182.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.09 748.09
Canadian Dollar CAD 201 203
China Yuan CNY 38.44 38.84
Danish Krone DKK 39.69 40.09
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.53 35.88
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 902.64 911.64
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.08 58.68
New Zealand Dollar NZD 164.22 166.22
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.31 25.61
Omani Riyal OMR 722.87 730.87
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.45 77.15
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.5 206.5
Swedish Korona SEK 25.31 25.61
Swiss Franc CHF 305.08 307.58
Thai Bhat THB 7.56 7.71

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: