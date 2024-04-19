Iran shoots down all drones over Isfahan, rejects reports of missile attack

TEHRAN – Iran has rejected reports of missile attack from Israel, saying there had been no any losses as all drones were successfully show down.

Iranian officials told international media said that the drone attacks were made near an army base in Isfahan province, where several Iranian nuclear sites are located. They said that three explosion were heard in this area.

Several drones "have been successfully shot down by the country's air defence, there are no reports of a missile attack for now," Iran's space agency spokesman Hossein Dalirian said on social media platform X.

Iran's Tasnim news agency said that the nuclear facilities in Isfahan are completely secured.

Earlier in the day, US officials claimed that Israel has launched an attack against Iran. However there is no any official statement from Israel government and military on the strikes.

Some media reports claimed that missiles had been fired by Israel, however, Tehran categorically stated that there was no any missile attack for now.

Israel had warned to conduct an attack against Iran after it fired hundreds of missiles and drones at Israel over the weekend. However, most of the missiles and drones were intercepted by Israel and its allies.

Iran had launched the strike days after an attack allegedly by Israeli forces on Iran's consulate in Damascus claimed lives of six army officials.