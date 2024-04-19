Iran shoots down all drones over Isfahan, rejects reports of missile attack

TEHRAN – Iran has rejected reports of missile attack from Israel, saying there had been no any losses as all drones were successfully show down.
Iranian officials told international media said that the drone attacks were made near an army base in Isfahan province, where several Iranian nuclear sites are located. They said that three explosion were heard in this area.
Several drones "have been successfully shot down by the country's air defence, there are no reports of a missile attack for now," Iran's space agency spokesman Hossein Dalirian said on social media platform X.
Iran's Tasnim news agency said that the nuclear facilities in Isfahan are completely secured.
Earlier in the day, US officials claimed that Israel has launched an attack against Iran. However there is no any official statement from Israel government and military on the strikes.
Some media reports claimed that missiles had been fired by Israel, however, Tehran categorically stated that there was no any missile attack for now.
Israel had warned to conduct an attack against Iran after it fired hundreds of missiles and drones at Israel over the weekend. However, most of the missiles and drones were intercepted by Israel and its allies.
Iran had launched the strike days after an attack allegedly by Israeli forces on Iran's consulate in Damascus claimed lives of six army officials.
Pakistani currency saw minor adjustment against global currencies on April 19, 2024. US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.4 for selling.
Euro comes down to 293 for buying and 296 for selling while British Pound stands at 342.25 for buying, and 345.65 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.2 and Saudi Riyal's new rates was at 73.30.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.4
|280.4
|Euro
|EUR
|293
|296
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|342.25
|345.65
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.2
|75.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|182.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.09
|748.09
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|201
|203
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.44
|38.84
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.69
|40.09
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.53
|35.88
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|902.64
|911.64
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.08
|58.68
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.22
|166.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.31
|25.61
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.87
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.45
|77.15
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.5
|206.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.31
|25.61
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.08
|307.58
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
