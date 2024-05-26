Hamas launches missile attack on Tel Aviv

In a recent escalation of hostilities, the military wing of Hamas launched a missile attack on the Israeli capital Tel Aviv, triggering alarm sirens across the city. The attack comes amidst heightened tensions in the region, with Hamas citing Israeli injustices as the reason behind their offensive actions.

Earlier, the Qassam Brigades, Hamas' military wing, claimed responsibility for the attack and stated that their fighters had "killed and captured" an unspecified number of Israeli soldiers in Jabalia camp. However, the Israeli military has denied these claims.

The situation in Gaza has further deteriorated, with reports indicating a dire humanitarian crisis. Four aid trucks from Egypt have entered Gaza through the Karem Abu Salem (Kerem Shalom) crossing, as international groups sound the alarm over the possibility of famine in the enclave. Egypt's Red Crescent has announced plans for more than 200 trucks to enter Gaza in response to the worsening conditions.

Meanwhile, Israel has intensified its attacks across Gaza, resulting in the deaths of more than 80 Palestinians in the past 24 hours alone. Since October 7, the death toll in Gaza has risen significantly, with at least 35,984 Palestinians killed and up to 80,643 wounded in Israel's war on the region. In contrast, the death toll in Israel from Hamas's attacks stands at 1,139, with dozens still held captive.

The latest escalation in violence underscores the urgent need for international intervention to address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and to facilitate dialogue aimed at achieving a lasting ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.