Search

World

Hamas launches missile attack on Tel Aviv

05:42 PM | 26 May, 2024
hamas attack on tel aviv

In a recent escalation of hostilities, the military wing of Hamas launched a missile attack on the Israeli capital Tel Aviv, triggering alarm sirens across the city. The attack comes amidst heightened tensions in the region, with Hamas citing Israeli injustices as the reason behind their offensive actions.

Earlier, the Qassam Brigades, Hamas' military wing, claimed responsibility for the attack and stated that their fighters had "killed and captured" an unspecified number of Israeli soldiers in Jabalia camp. However, the Israeli military has denied these claims.

The situation in Gaza has further deteriorated, with reports indicating a dire humanitarian crisis. Four aid trucks from Egypt have entered Gaza through the Karem Abu Salem (Kerem Shalom) crossing, as international groups sound the alarm over the possibility of famine in the enclave. Egypt's Red Crescent has announced plans for more than 200 trucks to enter Gaza in response to the worsening conditions.

Meanwhile, Israel has intensified its attacks across Gaza, resulting in the deaths of more than 80 Palestinians in the past 24 hours alone. Since October 7, the death toll in Gaza has risen significantly, with at least 35,984 Palestinians killed and up to 80,643 wounded in Israel's war on the region. In contrast, the death toll in Israel from Hamas's attacks stands at 1,139, with dozens still held captive.

The latest escalation in violence underscores the urgent need for international intervention to address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and to facilitate dialogue aimed at achieving a lasting ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

World

05:42 PM | 26 May, 2024

Hamas launches missile attack on Tel Aviv

02:52 PM | 26 May, 2024

Harvard graduates walk out of commencement over exclusion of Gaza ...

09:42 PM | 24 May, 2024

ICJ orders Israel to stop Rafah military offensive

07:50 PM | 24 May, 2024

Man slashes pregnant wife's belly to discover baby's gender

06:42 PM | 24 May, 2024

ICJ orders Israel to halt offensive in Gaza’s Rafah

09:13 AM | 23 May, 2024

UK PM Rishi Sunak announces general elections on July 4

Advertisement

Latest

06:10 PM | 26 May, 2024

Interior minister Mohsin Naqvi links Bisham Attack to TTP

Gold & Silver

03:15 PM | 24 May, 2024

Gold registers losses for third consecutive day in Pakistan

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - Pakistani Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Dirham, Riyal 26 May 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 26, 2024 (Sunday) in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.25 for buying and 280 for selling.

Euro moved down to 297 for buying and 300 for selling while British Pound rate is 349.5 for buying, and 353 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.15 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.35.

Currency Exchange Rates

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.15 280.15
Euro EUR 297 300
UK Pound Sterling GBP 349.5 353
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.15 75.85
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.35 74.1
Australian Dollar AUD 183 184.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.75 748.75
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.47 38.87
Danish Krone DKK 40.52 40.92
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.35 3.46
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 907.57 916.57
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.39 59.99
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.03 172.03
Norwegian Krone NOK 25.92 26.22
Omani Riyal OMR 723.64 731.64
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.42 77.12
Singapore Dollar SGD 203 205
Swedish Korona SEK 26.02 26.32
Swiss Franc CHF 304.75 307.25
Thai Bhat THB 7.67 7.82

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: