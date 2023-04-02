Search

At least 26 dead as a series of tornadoes ravage parts of US

Web Desk 03:21 PM | 2 Apr, 2023
At least 26 dead as a series of tornadoes ravage parts of US
Source: screengrab

HARRISBURG – Devastating tornadoes have killed at least 26 people and injured scores of residents in several US states including Alabama, Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Mississippi, and Tennessee.

Several people succumbed to structural collapses as metrological authorities reported over 50 tornado reports in seven states. Hundreds of homes were wrecked and hundreds of thousands of residents were left without electricity after tornadoes wreaked havoc across the South and Midwest.

In Arkansas and other regions, officials have declared a state of emergency, with National Guard taking part in the rescue operation. Scores are believed to have been wounded amid natural calamity as exact figures remained uncertain.

Amid the devastation, weather officials issued tornado warnings for several other regions. Wind gusts could approach 60 mph throughout Mid-Atlantic, officials warned.

Tornadoes are frequent in the US, especially in the center and south of the country but the recent one caused widespread damage.

The twister comes day after US President Joe Biden visited the aftermath of the previous deadly tornado that hit Mississippi a week ago, killing nearly two dozen people and damaging thousands of homes.

