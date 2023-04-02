Search

PM Shehbaz to accompany brother Nawaz for Umrah on invitation of Saudi officials

Web Desk 04:29 PM | 2 Apr, 2023
Source: Representational Photo

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will reportedly be visiting Saudi Arabia, accompanying his brother Nawaz Sharif at the invitation of Saudi officials.

Reports in local media suggest that Saudi authorities invited Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif for pilgrimage during the holy month of Ramadan.

Shehbaz will be accompanying his brother and other family members who are set to visit Saudi Arabia in the last 10 days of Ramadan. Sharifs would spend the last 10 days of Ramadan in Mecca and Medina and are expected to celebrate Eidul Fitr in Saudi Arabia.

Nawaz Sharif is living in England’s capital London nowadays in self-exile. Last year, it emerged that the doctors had advised the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz against the Umrah pilgrimage to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).

As Sharifs are heading to the Islamic sites, several theories started buzzing the internet as their rivals, PTI and his supporters, claimed that Sharifs are flocking to Kingdom for some kind of 'back door deal'.

