The winner of Lahore Polo Club Super League 2023 announced

Team Remington Pharma Stars won the LPC Super League 2023 after defeating FG/Din Polo Warriors by 9-4 in the final played here at the Lahore Polo Club on Sunday.
Hamza Mawaz Khan's outstanding performance helped team Remington Pharma Stars win the final by 9-4 against FG/Din Polo Warriors. Hamza, hero of the final, hammered six superb goals for Remington Stars while Ahmed Zubair Butt contributed with two goals and emerging young player Basel Faisal Khokhar struck one goal. Sheikh Muhammad Raffay scored three goals and Bilal Hayat Noon scored one goal for FG/Din Polo.
Speaking on the occasion, Basel Faisal Khokhar of Remington Pharma Stars said: "The 2022-23 season has been very good for Remington Pharma. I have won three eight-goal tournaments and an Under-19 event and now clinched the LPC Super League title. All this is the result of the prayers of my parents and the hard work of the team.”
Earlier in the subsidiary final, Pebble Breakers defeated Master Paints/Diamond Paints by a narrow margin of 5-4½. The Super League awards were also distributed during the prize distribution ceremony. The best mare of the match was awarded to Remington Pharma Director Dr. Faisal Khokhar's mare Ice. The most valuable player award was handed over to Hamza Mawaz Khan, who also earned the award for scoring the most goals in the tournament.
The amateur player of the league award was claimed by Basel Faisal Khokhar. The patron of the league award was given to Din Polo's Sheikh Muhammad Farhad while the fair play award was given to Ibrahim Sultan.
Former polo player Maj (Rtd) Javed Mawaz was the chief guest on this occasion and gave away winning trophy to team Remington Pharma Stars. Other notables present on the occasion were Lahore Polo Club President Umar Sadiq, executive committee members and a large number of polo players, who witnessed and enjoyed the enthralling final of the Super League.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 02, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.6
|286.65
|Euro
|EUR
|308
|311
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|350.5
|354
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.2
|77.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.5
|76.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187.5
|189.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|754.25
|762.25
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206.5
|208.7
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.16
|41.56
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.49
|41.89
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.11
|36.46
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.45
|3.56
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.25
|2.3
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|924.86
|933.86
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.14
|64.73
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.37
|178.38
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.16
|27.46
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|736.57
|144.51
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|
77.87
|78.57
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|209.5
|211.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.35
|27.65
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|310.26
|
312.76
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.29
|8.44
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 208,500 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs179,190.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,525
|Karachi
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,525
|Islamabad
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,525
|Peshawar
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,525
|Quetta
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,525
|Sialkot
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,525
|Attock
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,525
|Gujranwala
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,525
|Jehlum
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,525
|Multan
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,525
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,525
|Gujrat
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,525
|Nawabshah
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,525
|Chakwal
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,525
|Hyderabad
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,525
|Nowshehra
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,525
|Sargodha
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,525
|Faisalabad
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,525
|Mirpur
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,525
