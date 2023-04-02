Search

The winner of Lahore Polo Club Super League 2023 announced

05:10 PM | 2 Apr, 2023
Team Remington Pharma Stars won the LPC Super League 2023 after defeating FG/Din Polo Warriors by 9-4 in the final played here at the Lahore Polo Club on Sunday.  

Hamza Mawaz Khan's outstanding performance helped team Remington Pharma Stars win the final by 9-4 against FG/Din Polo Warriors. Hamza, hero of the final, hammered six superb goals for Remington Stars while Ahmed Zubair Butt contributed with two goals and emerging young player Basel Faisal Khokhar struck one goal. Sheikh Muhammad Raffay scored three goals and Bilal Hayat Noon scored one goal for FG/Din Polo.  

Speaking on the occasion, Basel Faisal Khokhar of Remington Pharma Stars said: "The 2022-23 season has been very good for Remington Pharma. I have won three eight-goal tournaments and an Under-19 event and now clinched the LPC Super League title. All this is the result of the prayers of my parents and the hard work of the team.” 

Earlier in the subsidiary final, Pebble Breakers defeated Master Paints/Diamond Paints by a narrow margin of 5-4½. The Super League awards were also distributed during the prize distribution ceremony. The best mare of the match was awarded to Remington Pharma Director Dr. Faisal Khokhar's mare Ice. The most valuable player award was handed over to Hamza Mawaz Khan, who also earned the award for scoring the most goals in the tournament. 

The amateur player of the league award was claimed by Basel Faisal Khokhar. The patron of the league award was given to Din Polo's Sheikh Muhammad Farhad while the fair play award was given to Ibrahim Sultan. 

Former polo player Maj (Rtd) Javed Mawaz was the chief guest on this occasion and gave away winning trophy to team Remington Pharma Stars. Other notables present on the occasion were Lahore Polo Club President Umar Sadiq, executive committee members and a large number of polo players, who witnessed and enjoyed the enthralling final of the Super League.

