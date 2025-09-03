Taliban-led Afghan govt bans romantic poetry on love and friendship

KABUL – The Taliban government in Afghanistan has introduced a strict code of conduct regulating poetry and literary gatherings.

Issued under the authority of Taliban Supreme Leader Hibatullah Akhundzada, the law imposes tight restrictions on themes and content in literary expression, with violations potentially resulting in punishment.

Reports said the new code, officially titled “Code of Conduct for Poetry and Mushairas,” was announced by the department for the promotion of virtue and prevention of vice. The directive consists of 13 articles and has been signed into law by Akhundzada himself.

Under the new regulations, Afghan poets are forbidden from writing about love, friendship, or freedom of expression. Instead, they are required to praise Taliban leadership and adhere to specific ideological guidelines.

The Ministry of Justice clarified in a press release that references to relationships between boys and girls, criticism of the Taliban leadership, or opposing views will not be tolerated.

The law also prohibits insulting Islamic values, promoting ethnic or linguistic division, or encouraging immoral practices.

Organizers of literary events must now obtain prior approval from the Ministry of Information and Culture, which will oversee the events through a review committee composed of Taliban officials and religious scholars. This committee will have the authority to censor content both before and after events.

The restrictions have drawn criticism from Afghan poets and intellectuals, many of whom see the move as a direct attack on the country’s rich and centuries-old literary tradition. One exiled Afghan poet, speaking anonymously, said the Taliban aim to strip poetry of its emotional and human essence, reducing it to a tool of political propaganda.