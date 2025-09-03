Watch: Man cuts electricity supply to village after girlfriend’s phone stays busy

NEW DELHI – In an unusual viral incident, a young man in India climbed an electric pole and cut off the power supply to an entire village after repeated failed attempts to contact his girlfriend by mobile phone.

According to Indian media reports, the man became frustrated and angry when his girlfriend’s phone remained busy for a long time. In a dramatic reaction, he scaled a utility pole and disrupted the power supply to the entire village.

نیکسٹ لیول ناراضگی، بھارت میں ایک ناراض عاشق نے محبوبہ کے گائوں کی بجلی کاٹ دی، وجہ محبوبہ کا فون بزی جا رہا تھا، ویڈیو وائرل۔۔!! pic.twitter.com/USbKdw2E0y — Khurram Iqbal (@khurram143) September 3, 2025

A video of the incident has surfaced online, showing the young man visibly agitated as he disables the electricity.

The footage quickly gained traction on social media, prompting a wave of reactions, memes, and debates among users.

The identity of the man and the woman has not been officially disclosed, but the video continues to circulate widely across Indian and international platforms.

Authorities have not yet confirmed whether any legal action has been taken.