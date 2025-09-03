Senior Judges question IHC’s fairness, transparency ahead of Full Court Session

ISLAMABAD – Tensions surfaced within Islamabad High Court (IHC) as senior judges Babar Sattar and Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan raised questions at Chief Justice Mohammad Sarfraz Dogar’s management of court.

The letter, shared ahead of an upcoming full court meeting, mentioned Chief Justice of undermining judicial independence, sidelining senior judges, and misusing administrative powers.

During Tuesday’s session, which was presided over by Justice Dogar and attended by all sitting judges, he announced second full court meeting scheduled for Wednesday at 2 pm. Such gatherings are used to review institutional performance and set priorities; however, this year’s proceedings are overshadowed by Justice Sattar’s candid critique.

In letter, judges expressed concern over what they termed illegalities within court’s administration. Justice Sattar raised alarms about the diminishing role of the court as a protector of fundamental rights, criticizing the “musical chairs” system in district judiciary where leadership is often provided by deputationists rather than independent institutions. He also alleged manipulation of case rosters to exclude senior judges and favor transfer or additional judges, compromising transparency.

Other serious allegations included refusal to issue case lists despite judicial orders, unauthorized case transfers, and the exclusion of senior judges from key administrative committees. Justice Sattar also criticized circular requiring judges to seek prior approval from the Chief Justice before traveling abroad, comparing it to a judicial Exit Control List.

IHC judges further accused court administration of manipulating performance data to overstate efficiency of some judges while marginalizing others. He warned that continued practices could undo decades of judicial progress within a short span.

Quoting Rousseau and Lord Acton, Justice Sattar emphasized the dangers of concentrated power, warning that such practices risk eroding the credibility of the judiciary. He clarified that his criticisms were aimed at institutional reform, not personal attack.

This is not the first time Justice Sattar has raised concerns about the IHC’s administration. Previously, he objected to amendments in court rules and the structuring of certain committees. Recent tensions escalated when Justice Dogar formed a special bench including Justice Sattar and Justice Sardar Ejaz to clear nearly 2,000 pending tax cases, while other cases from their dockets were redistributed, further fueling disagreements.

The upcoming full court meeting is expected to focus heavily on these allegations, with other judges also voicing concerns over the current state of the court’s governance.