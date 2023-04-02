Search

Will NADRA reveal names of masterminds who leaked data of Gen Asim's family?

Web Desk 06:00 PM | 2 Apr, 2023
Will NADRA reveal names of masterminds who leaked data of Gen Asim's family?

The National Database & Registration Authority (NADRA), keeper of the largest citizen database in Pakistan, is about to wrap up an investigation into the data leak of Army Chief General Asim Munir's family.

According to a report published in The News, an attempt was made in November last year to thwart the appointment of Pakistan's incumbent chief of army staff (COAS) using the unlawfully obtained data of his family.

Five senior most lieutenants general of the Pakistan Army were vying for the office of army chief in October 2022. At that time, Farooq Ahmed, a junior data entry operator at NADRA, allegedly accessed the data of a woman of Gen Munir's family and obtained her contact information and ID card number, the report said.

The family's overseas travel locations were then tracked using this information in the Integrated Border Management System (IBMS) of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), it added.

The report says that the ongoing investigation is likely to identify the NADRA officials involved in this data breach.

Pakistan Army rejects misleading tax return propaganda against outgoing Army Chief Gen Bajwa

It is worth mentioning that NADRA's six junior employees have still not been restored to their jobs.

