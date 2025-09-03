Govt decides to discontinue BS program in public colleges

PESHAWAR – The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to abolish BS program in all public colleges.

The provincial government will replace it with associate degree program. In a notification issued by the education department, it declared various subjects in the BS programs unnecessary.

It added that the BS degree program has been discontinued at 36 colleges.

The programs which have been discontinued include Pashto, Political Science, Urdu, and Pak Study.

The government highlighted that the drop-out ratio is higher than enrollment in BS program, adding that the unnecessary subjects will be replace with market-oriented subjects.

Overall, 230 BS programs in 128 colleges have been replaced with AD programs.

Officials said the step aims at improving the quality and effectiveness of the education in the province.