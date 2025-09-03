Pak PM joins Xi & Putin; India shut out of Historic Military Parade

BEIJING – World witnessed rare moment as three of Asia’s most powerful leaders, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif entered Beijing parade venue shoulder to shoulder.

The grand military parade was held to mark the 80th anniversary of World War II victory, and turned into more than just a commemoration as it became a bold statement of unity among Asia’s rising powers.

The powerful trio’s joint appearance raised eyebrows, with international media calling it symbol of a new Asian bloc. Pakistan’s prominent presence was seen as proof of its rapidly growing importance in regional and global politics.

As PM Shehbaz spotted with Putin and XI, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not invited, and it shows seismic shift in region’s strategic balance. Many believe Beijing deliberately sidelined New Delhi to underline its tightening embrace with Moscow and Islamabad.

This parade was not just about honoring the past, as it was a clear projection of the future.

China flexed its military might, while the Xi-Putin-Shehbaz show of strength signaled a new power alignment that could reshape Asia’s destiny.