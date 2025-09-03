Ex-Fiancé of TikToker Samiya Hijab turns out to be kidnapper in shocking revelation

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani TikTok star Samiya Hijab has responded to rumours circulating on social media, sharing new revelations about her personal life and recent threats.

The social media star filed a case after receiving threats of kidnapping and murder from a man, later identified as her former fiancé, Hassan Zaid. In a recent video, she revealed that the individual threatening her and attempting to kidnap her was her ex-fiancé, with whom she had previously been engaged.

The influencer clarified that she ended her relationship with Hassan after finding disturbing things about him. She mentioned refused to accept money from him and dismissed accusations of seeking attention based on recent videos showing her with gifts and meetings involving him.

Samiya stressed that if she had been murdered as her friend Sana Yousuf was, people would likely have shown sympathy. However, since she is alive, she is being subjected to accusations and scrutiny.

She stressed that even if a woman is in a relationship with a man, she has the right to safety and should not be forcibly taken or kidnapped.

She earlier shared clip where Hassan allegedly snatched her phone, pushed her, and tried to assault her, even attempting to abduct her. She expressed her mental stress and called for justice, urging the public not to jump to conclusions without knowing the full story.