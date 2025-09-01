“I don’t want to Be Sana Yousaf”: Samiya Hijab speaks out after ‘Kidnapping Attempt’

LAHORE – Social media sensation Samiya Hijab alleged harrowing kidnap attempt in Islamabad, recalling the case of Sana Yousaf, who was murdered for refusing a proposal.

Samiya took to social media, where she alleged that a young man from Lahore tried to kidnap her after she rejected his marriage proposal, revealing that he had been threatening her life for couple of months.

She shared visuals of how a man came outside her home while her mother was sick and her brother was away, attempting to snatch her phone and force her into his car. She confirmed having a recording of frightening incident.

'میں ثناء یوسف نہیں بننا چاہتی' ٹاک ٹاکر سامعہ حجاب کی اغواء کرنے کی کوشش اور قتل کی دھمکیاں ملنے کے بعد اسلام آباد پولیس اور عوام سے ساتھ دینے کی اپیل۔ pic.twitter.com/51n5wNudTb — Rizwan Ghilzai (Remembering Arshad Sharif) (@rizwanghilzai) September 1, 2025

She also referenced the tragic case of her friend Sana Yousaf, who was reportedly killed after refusing a marriage proposal. “I don’t want to end up like Sana. I want to speak up and stay safe,” she said.

Samiya mentioned registering a complaint with Islamabad Police, urging authorities, particularly IG Islamabad, to take strict action and arrest the suspect immediately. She also warned that many women experience similar threats but remain silent out of fear.

This incident sparked outrage online, drawing attention to the dangers women face even in their own homes.