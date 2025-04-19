Samiya Hijab Video Leak: TikToker breaks silence after private clip goes viral

LAHORE – TikToker Samiya Hijab remained in top trending section after her leaked private video went viral across social media.

As the leaked video shocked fans, the social media star publicly denied any connection to the clip, calling it AI-generated video. Samiya took to social media to clear air, saying video was edited to damage her reputation, claiming it was part of a deliberate smear campaign orchestrated by her ex-boyfriend.

She distanced herself from the scandal, calling it fake and is being shared with the intention to defame her.

Samiya Hijab Video Leak

Samiya amassed huge following for her dance and lifestyle content, She emphasized that the viral clip was AI-generated and shared without her consent. She accused her ex-partner of spreading the video out of personal revenge, stating that her character was being “targeted deliberately.”

She also urged her fans not to trust the false and misleading content, vowing to take legal action. She announced plans to file an official complaint with the FIA Cyber Crime Wing, seeking justice for what she described as a clear attempt at character assassination.

“This is not just about me—this is about setting a precedent against digital harassment and misuse of technology,” she added, calling for stricter measures against cybercrime and AI misuse.

Earlier, Minahil Malik, Imsha Rehman, and several others faced similar situation which led to criticism and trolling online.