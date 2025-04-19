PSL 2025 – Peshawar Zalmi take on Multan Sultans today

RAWALPINDI – Peshawar Zalmi will lock horns with Multan Sultans at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium today with both sides eying to grab first win of their PSL 2025 campaign as they have suffered defeat in their previous two games.

The match will start at 8:00 pm PST. Both sides have played two matches each but they could not secure win in any of the match, putting them at the bottom of the table.

Zalmi sit at the bottom of the points table with the worst net run rate in PSL 2025. They were defeated by Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United in previous two matches.

Zalmi vs Sultans Live Streaming & Broadcast

The match will be broadcast live on A Sports, as Pakistan’s first HD sports channel continues its association with the marquee event. The matches will also be broadcast live on PTV Sports in Pakistan.

The live streaming for Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans match will be available at Tapmad, Tamasha, Daraz, Myco and Begin in Pakistan.

Squads

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan, Usama Mir, Michael Bracewell, David Willey, Iftikhar Ahmed, Usman Khan, Chris Jordan, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hasnain, Faisal Akram, Akif Javed, Gudakesh Motie, Josh Little, Tayyab Tahir, Aamer Azmat, Johnson Charles, Yasir Khan, Shahid Aziz, Ubaid Shah

Peshawar Zalmi: Babar Azam, Saim Ayub, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Mohammad Haris, Corbin Bosch, Mohammad Ali, Hussain Talat, Nahid Rana, Abdul Samad, Arif Yaqoob, Mehran Mumtaz, Sufyan Moqim, Max Bryant, Najibullah Zadran, Ahmed Daniyal, Alzarri Joseph, Ali Raza, Maaz Sadaqat