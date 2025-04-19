Lahore, Islamabad jolted by Earthquake

LAHORE – A strong 5.9-magnitude earthquake jolted Lahore and various cities across Punjab on Saturday morning, sending waves of panic through residents.

The quake was felt in multiple areas, including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and Azad Kashmir, causing people to rush out of buildings while reciting religious verses.

Earthquake Today

The epicenter was located near the Tajikistan border, at a depth of around 90 kilometers, per reports. Residents rushed out of homes and buildings in fear, many reciting prayers as the ground shook. Despite the intensity, no casualties or damage were reported at the time of this report.

Authorities are monitoring the situation, and citizens are advised to stay alert and follow safety guidelines in the event of aftershocks.

This is a developing story, more updates to follow…