Trek To Progress: Sino-Pak Cooperation In Science And Technology

Collaboration in the scientific and technological arena has appeared as a preeminent feature of Sino-Pak bilateral ties. The scope of this partnership ranges from nuclear cooperation to space exploration. This insight explores various dimensions of the Sino-Pak collaboration in science and technology (S&T), underscoring its history, existing endeavours, and prospects.

Sino-Pak tech diplomacy started in 1963; however, nuclear cooperation in 1986 gave it a new facet. The Strategic Partnership between China and Pakistan, founded on mutual trust and strategic interests, flourished over the decades. China and Pakistan cooperate in various domains of S&T, including information technology (IT), artificial intelligence (AI), renewable energy, defence technology, GPS systems, and space technology.

Since 2011, Sino-Pak cooperation in the S&T sector has been termed exemplary. Pakistan is China’s strongest research partner in South Asia and is among the top ten BRI countries. Over 25,000 Pakistani students are enrolled in Chinese universities, with more than 1,000 postdoctoral students and scientists.

Sino-Pak cooperation in IT further facilitates achieving the ideal of a digital Pakistan. China is helping in the successful launch of 5G technology in Pakistan. China and Pakistan have also successfully established a fibre optical cable worth 44 million USD between Khunjerab Pass and Rawalpindi. It covers an area of 820 kilometres and has boosted Pakistan’s telecom and ICT industry. Consequent to smooth internet service, Pakistan’s growth rate in the IT sector has been 81% since 2019.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is another burgeoning area of Sino-Pak cooperation. Chinese are facilitating Pakistan in building safe and smart cities led by AI. In 2020, with the help of China, Pakistan established its first AI lab at the National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST), Islamabad. Furthermore, Pakistani youngsters are receiving AI training from Huawei Academy in collaboration with 80 Pakistani universities. By establishing local cloud nodes in cooperation with its regional partners, Huawei is also fast-tracking cloud adoption and facilitating organisations’ use of its AI solutions’ power.

Pakistan’s proximity to China reflects e-commerce as the next step towards commercial cooperation. In November 2022, China and Pakistan signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on E-commerce Cooperation. In 2021, Pakistan ranked 39th in the global e-commerce market with revenue of 7.4 billion USD. Since 2021, Pakistan’s e-commerce market has grown by 84%, with a global growth rate of 18%. Pakistan must capitalise on the opportunity of e-commerce with China. In 2021, the scale of the Sino-Pak e-commerce trade was US$3.5 billion, expected to reach US$60 billion in the next decade.

In contemporary warfare, between the 1970s and 1990s, there has been substantial nuclear technology cooperation between China and Pakistan. China facilitated Pakistan with nuclear centrifuge equipment, transferring weapon-grade enriched uranium (HEU), technical expertise and warhead designs.

In 2018, China further enhanced Pakistan’s strategic defence capabilities by enabling features such as space access and advanced optical tracking systems. In 2014, Pakistan became the world’s first country to deploy China’s BeiDou Global Positioning System (GPS). The Huawei 5G and BeiDou will exponentially enhance Pakistan’s cyber and electronic warfare capabilities.

Pakistan Aeronautical Complex, Kamra, constructed between the 1970s and 1980s, marks the most important component of Sino-Pak defence technology cooperation. Principally established as a means to overhaul Pakistan’s fleet of Chinese F-6 fighter jets, today, the complex is a hub for producing and maintaining fighter aircraft, including the JF-17. Similarly, the Khalid-II tank is manufactured in Heavy Industries Taxila (HIT) with China North Industries Group Corporation Limited (Norinco). In 2017, Aviation City was initiated to build strong academic, research, development, and engineering foundations to help Pakistan become self-reliant and develop the capacity to produce navigation, radar, and onboard weapons systems for a next-generation fighter programme. The table below reflects the Chinese arms and ammunition supplies to Pakistan.

China is the largest provider of the Pakistan Army’s offensive capabilities, including most tanks, howitzers, and rocket artillery systems.

While the Pakistan Navy is quite diversified in terms of sourcing ships, the majority of its combat power (measured in combatant ship displacement and missile cells) is from China.

China and Pakistan also have noteworthy cooperation in space technology. In October 2023, Pakistan joined China’s International Lunar Research Station (ILRS) moon project. In June 2024, with Chinese assistance, Pakistan launched its communication satellite, ‘PakSat MM1’. This is a significant step in bridging the digital divide by improving connectivity with far-flung areas of Pakistan.

China and Pakistan have also agreed to build a joint semiconductor zone in Pakistan to help promote the chip manufacturing sector. The US-China chip war presents a window of opportunity for Pakistan. By establishing itself as a neutral player, Pakistan can attract investments and partnerships from both sides, fostering a collaborative approach to chip development.

As the international community struggles with climate change, China and Pakistan have joined hands to harness the power of renewable energy. Established in Cholistan in 2014, the Quaid-e-Azam Solar Park, a flagship project of Sino-Pak tech cooperation, is one of the world’s largest solar parks. Not that wind energy has fallen behind; the Gharo-Jhimpir wind corridor (established in phases from 2002-2021) has also transformed Pakistan’s energy landscape.

The future of Sino-Pak cooperation in S&T offers significant advances and reciprocal benefits driven by their mutual goal of innovation and development. China’s sophisticated technology infrastructure and research skills, combined with Pakistan’s strategic position and developing scientific potential, result in tremendous synergy. In a recent joint statement (June 8, 2024), the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and the People’s Republic of China agreed to expand intergovernmental cooperation in the scientific and technological sectors.

When technology is no longer available from the West, Pakistan needs to sign a long-term strategic agreement with China for sustainable capacity building in the domain of S&T. Future projects may focus on developing cutting-edge research facilities, promoting talent exchange programmes, and coordinating research agenda to address challenges including advance STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics), AI, IT, chip manufacturing, e-commerce, defence technology, renewable energy, space technology, cyber security, etc.

