Woman beats husband to death over wheat crop share in Chichawatni

CHICHWATNI – A woman allegedly beat her husband to death over a dispute for getting smaller share in the wheat crop.

Police said the incident took place in the Shahkot area of Chichawatni. The victim and his brothers had jointly cultivated a wheat crop, and the wife claimed that her husband’s brothers gave them a smaller portion of the harvest.

During an argument, the wife allegedly attacked her husband, which resulted in his death.

Police further said that the body has been taken into custody, and further action will be taken after the post-mortem report is received.

Last year, a woman shot and killed her husband over a domestic dispute in Karachi’s Nazimabad.

According to SHO Abid Shah from Rizviya Society Police Station, the incident occurred inside a house in Feroz Colony, Nazimabad 2, where a 40-year-old man identified as Abdul Ghaffar, son of Haider Jan, was killed by his wife Samina.

Initial investigations revealed that the victim was a drug addict and frequently argued with his wife, whom he also subjected to violence.

During an argument, Abdul Ghaffar’s wife, Samina, shot him and fled the scene. Abid Shah further stated that the accused, Samina, used her brother’s 9mm pistol, which is reportedly owned by a security guard.

The deceased was a father of three daughters, and the police are conducting further investigations into the case.