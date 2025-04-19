Pakistan’s Finance Minister heads to US to attend IMF Spring huddle

ISLAMABAD – Finance Minister Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb embarked on official visit to United States to attend 2025 Spring Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group.

The engagement in Washington, DC will see Aurangzeb in high-level discussions with US based lender. The country’s finance czar will also interact with representatives of global credit rating agencies, and leaders from prominent investment and commercial banks.

Aurangzeb, a seasoned banker, is scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts from China, the United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, and Türkiye. He will also meet senior officials from US State Department and Treasury to discuss matters related to economic cooperation and trade.

A key engagement during the visit includes his participation in 13th Ministerial Meeting of the Coalition of Finance Ministers for Climate Action, where global leaders will discuss strategies for integrating climate change into economic policy.

Finance Chief is also expected to discuss tariffs on Pakistani goods introduced by US President Donald Trump.