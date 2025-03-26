Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

IMF approves $1.3 Billion Loan to Pakistan with focus on economic reforms, climate resilience

Pakistan Secures 1 3 Billion From Imf For Climate Resilience Economic Stability

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani government clinched $1.3 billion from International Monetary Fund (IMF) on first review for 37-month Extended Arrangement under Extended Fund Facility (EFF) and new 28-month arrangement under Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF).

After pending approval from the IMF’s board, the government will gain access to $1.3 billion through a new 28-month loan program aimed at enhancing climate resilience. The deal will also release an additional $1 billion from the $7 billion bailout program, bringing total disbursements to $2 billion.

Nathan Porter, the IMF’s mission chief to Pakistan, explained that the staff-level agreement (SLA) was reached between the IMF team and Pakistani authorities regarding both the first review of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) and a new 28-month arrangement under the IMF’s Resilience and Sustainability Trust (RST), with total access to around $1.3 billion over this period.

Pakistan-IMF Deal

The South Asian nation is set to receive an additional $1 billion from global lender as part of the country’s ongoing economic recovery efforts. This disbursement comes under the IMF’s Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program, which has been crucial in stabilizing Pakistan’s economy following years of challenges.

In a statement from the IMF, the fund confirmed that, once approved by the board, Pakistan will have received a total of $2 billion under the current EFF, reinforcing its financial position. The IMF emphasized that while the country’s economic growth remains moderate, inflation has dropped to its lowest level since 2015, and financial conditions have significantly improved. After soaring to nearly 40% in mid-2023, inflation has gradually declined to 1.5% by February, though it is expected to rise to 3% in April.

The IMF praised Pakistan for the progress made over the past 18 months, noting that despite global economic challenges, the country has been able to restore macroeconomic stability and rebuild investor confidence. However, it also warned of risks, including geopolitical shocks, commodity price fluctuations, and tightening global financial conditions, which could undermine the gains made so far.

Alongside the EFF, Pakistan had previously requested $1 billion from the IMF’s Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF). The RSF is designed to help countries build resilience against climate-related disasters through long-term reforms. The funding is offered at more favorable terms, repayable over 30 years, with a 10-year grace period.

The IMF has reiterated the importance of climate resilience in Pakistan’s long-term recovery. Climate-related risks remain a significant challenge, and the Fund urged the country to continue pursuing reforms aimed at building resilience, improving public finances, and ensuring price stability. Pakistan has committed to advancing these reforms under both the EFF and RSF programs, with a focus on fiscal consolidation, structural reforms, and cost-reducing measures in the energy sector.

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb expressed confidence in the government’s strategy, highlighting the role of the IMF support in stabilizing Pakistan’s $350 billion economy and averting a potential default. With the disbursement of the $1 billion expected ahead of the annual budget in June, the government is optimistic about maintaining economic stability and continuing its reform agenda, which includes structural changes in taxation, energy, and state-owned enterprises.

As Pakistan continues to navigate its economic recovery, the IMF’s financial support remains a critical lifeline in the effort to secure sustainable growth and resilience against both economic and climate-related challenges

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 26 March 2025 Tuesday
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 280.5 282.2
Euro EUR 306 306.5
UK Pound  GBP 361.75 365.25
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.15 76.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.75 75.3
Australian Dollar AUD 176.5 178.75
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739.15 747.15
Canadian Dollar CAD 195.85 198.25
China Yuan CNY 37.55 37.95
Danish Krone DKK 38.45 38.85
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.65 36
Indian Rupee INR 3.12 3.21
Japanese Yen JPY 1.88 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 900.2 909.7
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.18 62.78
New Zealand Dollar NZD 157.59 159.59
Norwegian Krone NOK 25.21 25.51
Omani Riyal OMR 723.4 731.9
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.24 76.94
Singapore Dollar SGD 211.25 213.25
Swedish Krona SEK 27.41 27.71
Swiss Franc CHF 314.25 317
Thai Baht THB 8.18 8.33
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2025. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search