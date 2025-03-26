Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Army Chief Asim Munir’s mother laid to rest; PM, among top leaders in attendance at funeral

Army Chief Asim Munirs Mother Laid To Rest Pm Among Top Leaders In Attendance At Funeral

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir led funeral prayers for his late mother, who passed away on Tuesday.

Top government and military members including President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif attended funeral. During the funeral, political leaders and citizens expressed their condolences to COAS, offering prayers for his mother’s soul.

Alongside the high-ranking officials, a significant number of members from the public also participated, reflecting the widespread sympathy for the army chief in this time of personal loss.

President Asif Ali Zardari expressed his heartfelt sympathies, stating, “In this moment of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved family.” Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also shared his sorrow, assuring General Munir that the entire nation stands with him during this difficult time. An official statement from the Prime Minister’s office read, “We share the sorrow of the bereaved family and pray for the departed soul.”

National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, deeply saddened by the news, also extended his sympathies, wishing strength to the family in this painful moment.

Other prominent political figures, including Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Senator Sherry Rehman, Syed Khurshid Shah, Punjab Governor, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, and Railway Minister Hanif Abbasi, all expressed their condolences. Naqvi offered prayers for the departed soul and strength for the grieving family.

COAS Asim Munir’s mother laid to rest; President, PM and Nawaz attend funeral

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 26 March 2025 Tuesday
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 280.5 282.2
Euro EUR 306 306.5
UK Pound  GBP 361.75 365.25
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.15 76.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.75 75.3
Australian Dollar AUD 176.5 178.75
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739.15 747.15
Canadian Dollar CAD 195.85 198.25
China Yuan CNY 37.55 37.95
Danish Krone DKK 38.45 38.85
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.65 36
Indian Rupee INR 3.12 3.21
Japanese Yen JPY 1.88 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 900.2 909.7
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.18 62.78
New Zealand Dollar NZD 157.59 159.59
Norwegian Krone NOK 25.21 25.51
Omani Riyal OMR 723.4 731.9
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.24 76.94
Singapore Dollar SGD 211.25 213.25
Swedish Krona SEK 27.41 27.71
Swiss Franc CHF 314.25 317
Thai Baht THB 8.18 8.33
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2025. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search