Army Chief Asim Munir’s mother laid to rest; PM, among top leaders in attendance at funeral

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir led funeral prayers for his late mother, who passed away on Tuesday.

Top government and military members including President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif attended funeral. During the funeral, political leaders and citizens expressed their condolences to COAS, offering prayers for his mother’s soul.

Alongside the high-ranking officials, a significant number of members from the public also participated, reflecting the widespread sympathy for the army chief in this time of personal loss.

President Asif Ali Zardari expressed his heartfelt sympathies, stating, “In this moment of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved family.” Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also shared his sorrow, assuring General Munir that the entire nation stands with him during this difficult time. An official statement from the Prime Minister’s office read, “We share the sorrow of the bereaved family and pray for the departed soul.”

National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, deeply saddened by the news, also extended his sympathies, wishing strength to the family in this painful moment.

Other prominent political figures, including Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Senator Sherry Rehman, Syed Khurshid Shah, Punjab Governor, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, and Railway Minister Hanif Abbasi, all expressed their condolences. Naqvi offered prayers for the departed soul and strength for the grieving family.