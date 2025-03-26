Chicken prices in Lahore today March 26 – Govt vs market rates

LAHORE – The district government in Lahore has released the official rate list for chicken and egg prices for today, March 26, 2025 while the administration is unable to implement it as traders are reluctant to drop the prices.

The official rate lists are released by the city administration to keep the consumers informed about current prices and market trends in order avoid losses.

Chicken meat serves as a staple protein source in many households as it’s per capital consumption reached above seven kilogramme in Pakistan. This growth underscores the rising popularity of chicken meat nationwide.

During the holy month of Ramazan, there is a significant increase in demand for chicken meat in Lahore.

However, market prices often fluctuate due to factors like demand, supply, and seasonal variations. For instance, during Ramazan, prices can surge due to increased demand.

To maintain uniformity in prices, the district government issues rate list on daily basis. All shopkeepers are required to display the list at a prominent place visible to consumers.

Official Chicken Rates in Lahore Today

The retail price of per kilogramme chicken meat stood unchanged at Rs595 for March 26 while per dozen eggs’ price surged to Rs264 in Lahore. The price of live chicken has been fixed at Rs411/kg.

Chicken Rates in Market

The chicken meat is being sold for Rs700-780 per kilogramme in clear violation of the government orders.

Shopkeepers said the government should control the whole sale rates first as they directly impact the retail prices. We have to sell chicken meat at higher prices due to increased whole sale rates, they said.