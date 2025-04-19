Pakistani senator seeks compensation for vehicle owners affected by Islamabad hailstorm

ISLAMABAD – Senate Interior Committee Chairman Senator Faisal Saleem has recommended financial assistance for vehicle owners affected by hailstorm in Islamabad.

Saleem has written a letter to the Ministry of Interior and the chief commissioner of Islamabad, recommending financial aid for citizens whose vehicles were damaged in the sudden hailstorm.

According to the letter, the hailstorm caused the windshields of hundreds of vehicles to break, resulting in heavy financial losses for the citizens. The letter stated that the government should partially compensate the citizens for their damages.

Such compensation would not only reduce the financial burden on the affected individuals but also convey a message of goodwill and solidarity, it said.

The senator further suggested that financial assistance should be provided in the form of subsidies or direct aid to economically distressed citizens.

The procedure for disbursement of payments by insurance companies should be made faster and more transparent.

“A compensation program should be initiated after considering these recommendations,” he said.

A powerful spell of heavy rain and a severe hailstorm struck Islamabad on Wednesday, causing widespread disruption and damage across the city.

The hailstorm, described by locals as unusually intense, shattered the windows of several vehicles parked along the roadsides, while rainwater inundated low-lying areas, severely affecting traffic flow.