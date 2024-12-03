Ex-IHC judge Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui named Chairman of National Industrial Relations Commission

LAHORE – Former Islamabad High Court IHC Judge Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui has picked to head National Industrial Relations Commission NIRC.

Siddiqui was removed as senior judge by recommendations of Supreme Judicial Council of Pakistan, however the federal cabinet named him with issuance of an official notification after cabinet’s approval.

The development comes after Supreme Court ruled that Siddiqui’s removal as IHC judge in 2018 was illegal. He had been dismissed by then president Arif Alvi on the recommendation of the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC), but top court declared the action illegal in March 2024.

Siddiqui’s removal was linked to a controversial speech he delivered in July 2018, in which he blasted against judiciary and accused former ISI chief General Faiz Hameed of attempting to influence the outcomes of key cases.

After the controversy, Supreme Judicial Council recommended his removal, citing misconduct and conduct unbecoming of a Judge of a High Court.

Despite past controversy, Siddiqui’s new appointment as NIRC chairman marks a significant turn in his career, with the cabinet granting him a leadership role for the next three years.