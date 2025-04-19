Karachi man takes shopkeeper to court for not delivering clothes on time

KARACHI – A citizen has moved the Consumer Protection Court South in Karachi for not delivering the clothes on time.

The petitioner stated that the shopkeeper had promised to deliver the stitched clothes by February 20. However, despite visiting the shop several times, the clothes were not handed over.

The petitioner further claimed that due to the delay, he had to purchase another outfit for his brother’s engagement ceremony.

He requested the court to impose a fine of Rs50,000 for not delivering the cloth on time and an additional Rs50,000 for mental distress.

After receiving the petition, the consumer court has issued a notice to the shop owner.

Back in 2023, a tailor, who failed to deliver the Eid suit of a customer on time, was slammed with a Rs48,000 fine by a consumer court in Karachi .

The petitioner, who moved the consumer court seeking price of the unstitched suit and money for an alternative suit, received a favourable decision from the Consumer Court, Eastern Division, Karachi, presided over by Judge Fahmida Sahowal.

Fahim, the tailor, did not show up in the court or send a representative on his behalf.

The court told the tailor to cover the cost of the unstitched suit and pay the price of the replacement suit as well as the petitioner’s travel costs.

The tailor was also fined Rs15,000 for failing to uphold his end of the bargain with the client.