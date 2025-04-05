Minahil Malik Video Leaks: Ex-Boyfriend Rana Sharyar blasts TikToker after new scandal

LAHORE – Controversial TikTok star Minahil Malik comes under fire amid leaked clips controversy, and now Rana Sharyar, her alleged ex-boyfriend, came forward to respond as he was also featured in previous leaked videos.

As Minahil Maliks’ leaks remained all over the internet, it intensified ongoing drama surrounding the influencer, with her former boyfriend, Rana Sharyar (SK), now accusing her of attempting to malign him by uploading explicit content.

The controversy started when the leaked videos started trending on social media, sparking intense discussions and backlash from social media users. To clear his name, SK went public with serious allegations against Minahil, claiming she and fellow YouTuber were behind a campaign to tarnish his image.

SK further accused Minahil of posting additional obscene content in a desperate effort to dent his reputation. He also named another woman, Farah, alleging they were involved in a coordinated effort to blackmail him.

Minahil Malik Leaks

SK also threatened to expose Minahil and her associates by releasing clip with concrete evidence of their alleged scheme, promising to reveal the “dark secrets” they were hiding. He further vowed to shut down their blackmailing activities with undeniable proof.

Despite escalating controversy, Minahil remained defiant, dismissing SK’s claims and asserting that she was unaffected by the criticism. She made it clear that she had no intention of responding to what she deemed to be “cheap” accusations and continued with her social media presence.

In October 2024, alleged obscene videos of social media star went viral, while Minahil denied the authenticity of these clips, claiming they were AI-generated and manipulated. She even warned of legal action if the videos were not taken down. SK, however, has stood by his claims, insisting the footage was real and recorded on Minahil’s own phone.