Here's everything you need to know regarding Bakhtawar Bhutto's to-be groom

The news of Baktawar Bhutto's engagement with the son of businessman Younis Chaudhry had given rise to speculations about the bride's husband-to-be.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daily Pakistan Lifestyle (@dailypakistan_lifestyle)

False pictures and information of Bakhtawar's soon-to-be fiance had been doing rounds on social media since last week. Without any confirmation, people flooded the internet with random guesses about who the groom is.

Amidst the gossip-fest on social media, the Pakistan Peoples Party decided to take to Twitter and clear the air regarding "all the misinformation being shared on social and electronic media".

The official statement read: "Mahmood Choudhry is the son of Mohammad Younas and Begum Suraiya Choudhry who hail from the old town of Lahore, Pakistan. Mr Younas migrated to the United Arab Emirates in 1973 where through hard-work he established businesses in the construction and transport industry."

This is to clarify all the misinformation being shared on social and electronic media. pic.twitter.com/rmz4xYtxj9 — PPP (@MediaCellPPP) November 17, 2020

They further revealed that Chaoudhry, born on July 28,1988 in Abu Dhabi, is the last born of the five siblings.

"He completed his primary schooling in Abu Dhabi and secondary schooling in the United Kingdom. Mahmood further went on to read law at the University of Durham."

Lastly, the entire family resides in UAE as Mahmood’s tech, finance and construction businesses are situated there.

While thanking everyone for the congratulatory messages, Bakhtawar also clarified in a Tweet that she is not associated with any family in the US.

Thank you everyone for the good wishes. Unfortunately the cards were leaked before even scheduled to be officially sent! Have absolutely NO affiliation with any family in the US which is being popularly quoted by most media. Hope this clears up all misinformation 💗 https://t.co/AprV6ebVfi — Bakhtawar B-Zardari (@BakhtawarBZ) November 17, 2020

" Have absolutely NO affiliation with any family in the US which is being popularly quoted by most media. Hope this clears up all misinformation," she wrote.

As per the sources, the daughter of PPP Co-Chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari and late Benazir Bhutto, Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari, is going to be engaged on the 27 of this month and will likely to marry Mahmood Chaudhry on January 30 next year.

As per the invitation card, Bakhtawar's engagement with Mahmood Chaudhry son of Chaudhry Muhammad Younus will take place at Bilawal House Karachi.

The organisers have mentioned a range of requirements for the guests for security reasons and prevailing coronavirus situation in the country. Guests have been requested to get tested for coronavirus and email the scanned copies of the results ahead of the event and no mobile phones will be allowed inside the venue.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daily Pakistan Lifestyle (@dailypakistan_lifestyle)

“All attendees are requested to please email a scanned copy of their negative COVID-19 PCR test result 24 hours prior to attendance. This is a mandatory requirement for security clearance,” read the announcement.

“Please note — no photography or mobile phones will be permitted inside the venue and photographs will be available for all guests through our official photographer," read the invite.

“We thank you in advance for adhering to our safety protocols to keep you and your loved ones safe, and enable us all to enjoy the occasion,” it added.