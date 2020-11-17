PM Imran to address nation on electoral reforms today
Share
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the nation today on new reforms in the electoral process.
As per the sources, the premier will take the nation into confidence over the procedure of the Senate and general elections. PM Imran Khan has finished homework on electoral reforms and constitutional amendments.
Moreover, the Prime Minister will be accompanied by federal ministers, members of the Reforms Committee, and the legal team, sources.
As per sources, Prime Minister Imran Khan will also brief on the modalities for the National and Provincial Assemblies and local body elections today. In addition to this, PM will also unveil the process for overseas Pakistanis to participate in the election process.
The prime minister also directed to hold Senate elections via open ballot. As they are not afraid of the results, but electoral reforms are need of the hour.
- Pakistan approaches 2 pharma giants to pre-book Covid-19 vaccine01:49 PM | 17 Nov, 2020
- PM Imran to address nation on electoral reforms today01:15 PM | 17 Nov, 2020
- Here's everything you need to know regarding Bakhtawar Bhutto's to-be ...01:02 PM | 17 Nov, 2020
- Pakistan to hold trade talks with Afghanistan today12:44 PM | 17 Nov, 2020
-
-
- Sania Mirza celebrates 34th birthday with family08:14 PM | 16 Nov, 2020
- Bakhtawar's fiance? Social media floods with fake pictures of to-be ...03:38 PM | 16 Nov, 2020
- Top 6 best graphics cards you can buy in Pakistan11:33 PM | 12 Nov, 2020
- Top 15 Richest Senators of Pakistan09:30 PM | 11 Nov, 2020
- World leaders who haven't congratulated US President-elect Biden yet04:36 AM | 10 Nov, 2020
- Pakistan up 6 places on Global Hunger Index 202004:18 PM | 17 Oct, 2020