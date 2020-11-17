PM Imran to address nation on electoral reforms today

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the nation today on new reforms in the electoral process.

As per the sources, the premier will take the nation into confidence over the procedure of the Senate and general elections. PM Imran Khan has finished homework on electoral reforms and constitutional amendments.

Moreover, the Prime Minister will be accompanied by federal ministers, members of the Reforms Committee, and the legal team, sources.

As per sources, Prime Minister Imran Khan will also brief on the modalities for the National and Provincial Assemblies and local body elections today. In addition to this, PM will also unveil the process for overseas Pakistanis to participate in the election process.

The prime minister also directed to hold Senate elections via open ballot. As they are not afraid of the results, but electoral reforms are need of the hour.