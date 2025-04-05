Ahsan Iqbal proposes Urdu Option in CSS Exams to address English language bias

ISLAMABAD – Central Superior Services CSS exam remains highly sought-after assessment for aspiring civil servants in the country, offering job security, benefits, and sense of stability, but English paper remains a hard nut to crack for most aspirants.

Amid widespread talks of CSS overhaul, Ahsan Iqbal proposed revamping Exams to include Urdu for better inclusivity to deal with English bias. He mentioned putting forward proposal to reform Pakistan’s civil service entry exams, suggesting the inclusion of Urdu as an optional medium for the compulsory subject section.

His proposal aims to address what he sees as an unfair barrier to talented students who are often disqualified due to their inability to perform well in English-language exams. Minister lamented practice of making English a pivotal requirement in civil service exams, saying if English proficiency were truly the key to success, Pakistan’s civil service would be the most efficient globally.

He called English tool of exclusion, which led to the rejection of thousands of capable candidates. With option of attempting in Urdu, it will help fostering national unity, and give rightful importance to the national language.

He further stressed that such a change would ensure that more deserving candidates have the opportunity to contribute to Pakistan’s bureaucracy without being hindered by language barriers.

The meeting also addressed broader civil service reforms, with Iqbal highlighting the need for an updated model. He pointed out that the existing structure, which has remained largely unchanged since 1973, is outdated and doesn’t reflect the modern demands of society and public institutions.

CSS 2024 Exam Result

FPSC Chairman announced that results for 2024 CSS exams will be released in the last week of April. This came after an Islamabad High Court hearing, where an appeal was made to postpone the 2025 CSS exams until the 2024 results were announced.

Students raised concerns about timing of the exams, as delays in results and irregular scheduling are causing stress, especially for those aged 29 and 30, who risk ineligibility for the 2026 exams. FPSC rejected the request for postponement, stating candidates would still have opportunities after the 2025 exams.

A total of 88 examination halls have been booked for the CSS exams, with all papers dispatched.