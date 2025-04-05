Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Ahsan Iqbal proposes Urdu Option in CSS Exams to address English language bias

Ahsan Iqbal Proposes Urdu Option In Css Exams To Address English Language Bias

ISLAMABAD – Central Superior Services CSS exam remains highly sought-after assessment for aspiring civil servants in the country, offering job security, benefits, and sense of stability, but English paper remains a hard nut to crack for most aspirants.

Amid widespread talks of CSS overhaul, Ahsan Iqbal proposed revamping Exams to include Urdu for better inclusivity to deal with English bias. He mentioned putting forward proposal to reform Pakistan’s civil service entry exams, suggesting the inclusion of Urdu as an optional medium for the compulsory subject section.

His proposal aims to address what he sees as an unfair barrier to talented students who are often disqualified due to their inability to perform well in English-language exams. Minister lamented practice of making English a pivotal requirement in civil service exams, saying if English proficiency were truly the key to success, Pakistan’s civil service would be the most efficient globally.

He called English tool of exclusion, which led to the rejection of thousands of capable candidates. With option of attempting in Urdu, it will help fostering national unity, and give rightful importance to the national language.

He further stressed that such a change would ensure that more deserving candidates have the opportunity to contribute to Pakistan’s bureaucracy without being hindered by language barriers.

The meeting also addressed broader civil service reforms, with Iqbal highlighting the need for an updated model. He pointed out that the existing structure, which has remained largely unchanged since 1973, is outdated and doesn’t reflect the modern demands of society and public institutions.

CSS 2024 Exam Result

FPSC Chairman announced that results for 2024 CSS exams will be released in the last week of April. This came after an Islamabad High Court hearing, where an appeal was made to postpone the 2025 CSS exams until the 2024 results were announced.

Students raised concerns about timing of the exams, as delays in results and irregular scheduling are causing stress, especially for those aged 29 and 30, who risk ineligibility for the 2026 exams. FPSC rejected the request for postponement, stating candidates would still have opportunities after the 2025 exams.

A total of 88 examination halls have been booked for the CSS exams, with all papers dispatched.

CSS Exam Delay: FPSC Chairman to appear in IHC today amid candidates backlash

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – US Dollar, SAR, AED to PKR – 5 April 2025
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.65 279.9
Euro EUR 309.4 312
UK Pound Sterling GBP 365.2 369
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.60 76.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.80 74.45
Australian Dollar AUD 186.5 189.13
Bahrain Dinar BHD 732.6 740.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.65 207
China Yuan CNY 38.25 38.65
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.45 908.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 60.25
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.13 727.21
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 201.75 203.75
Swedish Korona SEK 26.15 26.45
Swiss Franc CHF 324 328.94
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2025. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search