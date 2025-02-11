CSS Exam Delay: FPSC Chairman to appear in IHC today amid candidates backlash

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

ISLAMABAD –  Civil service examinations becomes the another bone of contention as petition seeking to delay the upcoming CSS exam landed in Islamabad High Court.

The court accepted the plea, and summoned Federal Public Service Commission service Chairman in this regard. Justice Kayani of IHC remarked that the court had previously considered suspending the exam schedule but had sent the matter to the Federal Public Service Commission for further review.

Commission uploaded admission certificates on February 4 without consulting affected candidates. Additionally, they pointed out that the commission issued a duty roster on February 3 and announced a new exam schedule despite the pending result of the previous exam.

More than 3,000 candidates, including their clients, were being adversely impacted by FPSC actions, the petitioners said,  and that FPSC should have announced the results of the previous exam before releasing the schedule for the new one.

A large number of candidates preparing for 2025 CSS exam stages protest last week, demanding postponement until the results of the 2024 exam are announced. Civil service aspirants expressed concerns that the delay in releasing the 2024 results is affecting their preparation time.

The protestors highlighted more than a month delay in 2025 CSS preliminary test (MPT), the unusually difficult MPT leading to over 10,000 failures, and late result announcements, which have caused additional stress.

 

