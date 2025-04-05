Motorway travel becomes more expensive as NHA jacks up Toll Taxes again

ISLAMABAD – New Toll Rates for Motorway and Highways hit commuters hard, adding more strain on commuters.

Passengers across Pakistan are facing steeper costs for road travel as National Highway Authority raised toll rates for another time in less than three months. The latest hike already burdened pockets of everyday travelers, as the cost of using highways and motorways increases.

New Toll Taxes in Pakistan

The toll rates saw surge by 50percent, depending on vehicle type and route. For cars, toll has risen from Rs60 to Rs.70, while vans and jeeps now pay Rs.150, up from Rs.100.

Buses, coaches faced hike from Rs. 200 to Rs. 250, and tolls for trucks have also jumped. Two- and three-axle trucks now pay Rs. 300, while articulated trucks are now charged Rs. 550, a Rs. 50 increase.

The impact extends beyond just the highways. Tolls on major motorways, such as the M1 (Islamabad-Peshawar), M3 (Lahore to Abdul Hakeem), M5 (Multan-Sukkur), and E35 (Hasan Abdal–Mansehra), have also increased. Toll for cars traveling on the M1 has increased from Rs. 470 to Rs. 550, and the M3 now charges Rs. 800, up from Rs. 700. Even the less-traveled E35 route has seen a rise from Rs. 250 to Rs. 300.

Commercial transporters are bearing the brunt of the hike, with tolls now ranging from Rs. 850 to Rs. 5,750 depending on the vehicle and route.