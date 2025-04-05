Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Motorway travel becomes more expensive as NHA jacks up Toll Taxes again

ISLAMABAD – New Toll Rates for Motorway and Highways hit commuters hard, adding more strain on commuters.

Passengers across Pakistan are facing steeper costs for road travel as National Highway Authority raised toll rates for another time in less than three months. The latest hike already burdened pockets of everyday travelers, as the cost of using highways and motorways increases.

New Toll Taxes in Pakistan

The toll rates saw surge by 50percent, depending on vehicle type and route. For cars, toll has risen from Rs60 to Rs.70, while vans and jeeps now pay Rs.150, up from Rs.100.

Buses, coaches faced hike from Rs. 200 to Rs. 250, and tolls for trucks have also jumped. Two- and three-axle trucks now pay Rs. 300, while articulated trucks are now charged Rs. 550, a Rs. 50 increase.

Motorway Travel Becomes More Expensive As Nha Jacks Up Toll Taxes Again

The impact extends beyond just the highways. Tolls on major motorways, such as the M1 (Islamabad-Peshawar), M3 (Lahore to Abdul Hakeem), M5 (Multan-Sukkur), and E35 (Hasan Abdal–Mansehra), have also increased. Toll for cars traveling on the M1 has increased from Rs. 470 to Rs. 550, and the M3 now charges Rs. 800, up from Rs. 700. Even the less-traveled E35 route has seen a rise from Rs. 250 to Rs. 300.

Commercial transporters are bearing the brunt of the hike, with tolls now ranging from Rs. 850 to Rs. 5,750 depending on the vehicle and route.

Lahore-Islamabad Motorway New Toll Tax for Cars from April 2025

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – US Dollar, SAR, AED to PKR – 5 April 2025
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.65 279.9
Euro EUR 309.4 312
UK Pound Sterling GBP 365.2 369
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.60 76.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.80 74.45
Australian Dollar AUD 186.5 189.13
Bahrain Dinar BHD 732.6 740.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.65 207
China Yuan CNY 38.25 38.65
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.45 908.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 60.25
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.13 727.21
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 201.75 203.75
Swedish Korona SEK 26.15 26.45
Swiss Franc CHF 324 328.94
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2025. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search