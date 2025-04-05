Pakistan sounds alarm over TTP, BLA using Illicit Arms in Cross-Border Attacks

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan voiced deep concerns regarding rising use of modern and sophisticated illicit weapons by banned organizations like Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Baloch Liberation Army (BLA).

These militant groups are reportedly utilizing arms left behind in Afghanistan, launching deadly cross-border attacks into Pakistan.

During an Arria-Formula meeting of the UN Security Council convened by Sierra Leone, Syed Atif Raza, a counselor at Pakistan’s UN Mission, urged international community to take decisive action against the flow of illicit arms that are fueling violence across the region.

The informal meeting of members of United Nations Security Council (UNSC) provides platform for informal discussions, allowing Security Council members to hear from various experts and diplomats.

Pak diplomat also highlighted alarming scale of the issue, pointing out that the TTP and BLA are currently in possession of billions of dollars worth of weapons abandoned in Afghanistan. These arms are being used to target civilians and Pakistan’s armed forces, aggravating the ongoing conflict and destabilizing the region.

BLA, TTP and other splinter groups are getting external support and financing from India, he said, calling on world leaders to take action to recover the stockpiles of abandoned weapons and prevent them from reaching armed terrorist groups.