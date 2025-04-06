Gold Rates in Pakistan – 6 April 2025 – Today Gold Price Per Tola

Gold prices in Pakistan witnessed big drop, with the cost of one tola slipping by Rs5,000 to reach Rs320,000.

The price of 24-karat gold per 10 grams has also decreased, now standing at Rs 274,348, showing a drop from the previous high of Rs279,063. While gold remains a valuable commodity, the recent reduction in prices offers some relief to consumers and investors who were concerned about the rising costs.

Gold Rates Today

Gold Type Old Price New Price Cut Per Tola Rs 325,500 Rs 320,000 Rs -5,500 Per 10 Grams Rs 279,063 Rs 274,348 Rs -4,714

Despite the recent decline, gold prices across major cities, including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, Quetta, and Sialkot, have followed a similar trend, with the new rate of Rs320,000 per tola being consistent nationwide. In contrast, silver prices have remained stable at Rs3,421 per tola.

Though the decrease in gold prices may offer a temporary respite, experts warn that market volatility is likely to persist due to the uncertainty in the global economy. As the price of gold continues to fluctuate, consumers and investors are advised to stay updated on market trends.