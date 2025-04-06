Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Gold Rates in Pakistan – 6 April 2025 – Today Gold Price Per Tola

Gold prices in Pakistan witnessed big drop, with the cost of one tola slipping by Rs5,000 to reach Rs320,000.

The price of 24-karat gold per 10 grams has also decreased, now standing at Rs 274,348, showing a drop from the previous high of Rs279,063. While gold remains a valuable commodity, the recent reduction in prices offers some relief to consumers and investors who were concerned about the rising costs.

Gold Rates Today

Gold Type Old Price New Price Cut
Per Tola Rs 325,500 Rs 320,000 Rs -5,500
Per 10 Grams Rs 279,063 Rs 274,348 Rs -4,714

Despite the recent decline, gold prices across major cities, including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, Quetta, and Sialkot, have followed a similar trend, with the new rate of Rs320,000 per tola being consistent nationwide. In contrast, silver prices have remained stable at Rs3,421 per tola.

Though the decrease in gold prices may offer a temporary respite, experts warn that market volatility is likely to persist due to the uncertainty in the global economy. As the price of gold continues to fluctuate, consumers and investors are advised to stay updated on market trends.

Gold prices in Pakistan reach record highs

 

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 6 April 2025
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 280.4 282.1
Euro EUR 310.75 313.5
British Pound GBP 366.5 370
UAE Dirham AED 76.1 76.75
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.45 75
Australian Dollar AUD 175.5 177.75
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739.8 747.8
Canadian Dollar CAD 199.35 201.75
China Yuan CNY 37.59 37.99
Danish Krone DKK 40.15 40.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.66 36.01
Indian Rupee INR 3.18 3.27
Japanese Yen JPY 1.87 1.93
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 899.6 909.1
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.57 63.17
New Zealand Dollar NZD 158.75 160.75
Norwegian Krone NOK 26.4 26.7
Omani Riyal OMR 724.05 732.55
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.28 76.98
Singapore Dollar SGD 210.75 212.75
Swedish Krona SEK 27.45 27.75
Swiss Franc CHF 314.86 317.66
Thai Baht THB 8.13 8.28
   

