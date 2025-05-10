Gold Rate Today (10 May 2025), Gold Price in Pakistan

11:58 am | May 10, 2025
Gold Prices Drop In Global And Local Markets

ISLAMABAD — Gold rates in Pakistan, on May 10, registered further losses in the global bullion markets. The price of gold decreased by Rs1,800, reaching Rs350,900 per tola, while price for 10 grams of gold declined by Rs1,543, standing at Rs300,840.

Today Gold Prices in Karachi, Lahore

City Gold Silver
Karachi Rs350,900 Rs3,417
Lahore Rs350,900 Rs3,417
Islamabad Rs350,900 Rs3,417
Peshawar Rs350,900 Rs3,417
Quetta Rs350,900 Rs3,417
Sialkot Rs350,900 Rs3,417
Hyderabad Rs350,900 Rs3,417
Faisalabad Rs350,900 Rs3,417

This decline follows a significant increase on Wednesday, when the price of gold per tola jumped by Rs6,100, reaching Rs356,100, signaling a strong demand for the precious metal.

International market saw a decrease, with the price of gold hitting $3,325 per ounce, a drop of $18 from the previous rate, along with a $20 premium.

In contrast, silver prices in Pakistan remained unchanged, with the per tola rate holding steady at Rs3,482.

