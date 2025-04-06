Why has Saudi Arabia imposed temporary Visa Ban on Pakistan along with 13 other countries?

ISLAMABAD – Several media reports circulating online claimed that Saudi Arabia was imposing visa restrictions and an entry ban on citizens from several countries, including Pakistan.

It was reported that Kingdom slapped ban on Egypt, India, Pakistan, Morocco, Tunisia, Yemen, Algeria, Nigeria, Jordan, Sudan, Iraq, Indonesia, Ethiopia, and Bangladesh. The document also said that these restrictions would take effect on April 13, 2025, and warned that non-compliance could result in a five-year ban from entering Saudi Arabia.

Official Response from KSA

Amid contrasting reports on Visa Ban, Saudi Tourism Centre turned down these reports, saying the quoted document was unofficial. They clarified that the only official circular issued by authorities pertained to guidelines for Hajj-related travel.

The agency explained that travelers holding a tourist visa would not be permitted to perform Hajj, enter, or stay in Makkah during the specific period of 01 Thul Quda to 14 Thul Hijjah 1446 AH (29 April to 11 June 2025 AD), which is the designated time for the Hajj pilgrimage.

Saudi Hajj visa is granted exclusively for the purpose of performing the Hajj pilgrimage and is valid only for that specific period. The Saudi authorities have emphasized that these guidelines are unrelated to the rumored visa bans and entry restrictions for non-Hajj-related travel.

Saudi authorities urged masses to rely on official channels for information related to travel and visa policies, particularly concerning the Hajj season.